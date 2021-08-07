Supreme Court gets new Chief Registrar

The Supreme Court of Nigeria yesterday appointed Hajo Sarki Bello as the new Chief Registrar. The appointment was approved by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad following the retirement of the substantive Chief Registrar, Hadizatu Uwani-Mustapha, who will be attaining the mandatory retirement age of 60 years on Sunday August 8, having served from July 2017 to August 2021. According to a statement issued by the Director of Press of the apex court, Dr. Festus Akande, “the new Acting Chief Registrar, Hajo Sarki-Bello, Esq. will formally assume office on Monday August 9. “She is a 1989 graduate of Law from Uthman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto, Nigeria. She was called to the Nigerian Bar on June 7, 1990, after successfully completing the mandatory one year intensive academic programme at the Nigerian Law School, Lagos, Nigeria. “Hajo equally attended the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS) in Lagos where she studied Legal Drafting.”

