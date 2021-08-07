News

Supreme Court gets new Chief Registrar

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

The Supreme Court of Nigeria yesterday appointed Hajo Sarki Bello as the new Chief Registrar. The appointment was approved by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad following the retirement of the substantive Chief Registrar, Hadizatu Uwani-Mustapha, who will be attaining the mandatory retirement age of 60 years on Sunday August 8, having served from July 2017 to August 2021. According to a statement issued by the Director of Press of the apex court, Dr. Festus Akande, “the new Acting Chief Registrar, Hajo Sarki-Bello, Esq. will formally assume office on Monday August 9. “She is a 1989 graduate of Law from Uthman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto, Nigeria. She was called to the Nigerian Bar on June 7, 1990, after successfully completing the mandatory one year intensive academic programme at the Nigerian Law School, Lagos, Nigeria. “Hajo equally attended the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS) in Lagos where she studied Legal Drafting.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Buhari mourns as Magashi heads FG’s delegation to Bali’s family

Posted on Author Isioma Madike, Musa Pam, and Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammmadu Buhari yesterday constituted a delegation led by the Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen. Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd), to visit the family, and condole with government and people of Plateau State over the death of former Minister of Defence, Gen. Domkat Yah Bali. Buhari in a statement made available to journalists yesterday by his spokesman, […]
News

Prosecute Magu for fraud –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the prosecution of acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu. PDP, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the revelations of alleged diversion of recovered funds and fraudulent sale of assets seized by the EFCC, among other sleazes, […]
News Travel & Tourism

Stakeholders design new roadmap for domestic tourism in Nigeria

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

As efforts to develop the Nigerian tourism sector as a thriving business; the best means of diversifying the nation’s economy, given that tourism is the largest employer of labour, with multiplier effect; continue to gather momentum, a new roadmap for developing domestic tourism has been unveiled by a group to stakeholders. According to the group, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica