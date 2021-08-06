Supreme Court gets new Chief Registrar

Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The Supreme Court of Nigeria Friday appointed Hajo Sarki Bello as the new Chief Registrar.

The appointment was approved by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad following the retirement of the substantive Chief Registrar, Hadizatu Uwani-Mustapha who will be attaining the mandatory retirement age of 60 years on Sunday 8, having served from July 2017.

According to a statement issued by the Director of Press of the apex court, Dr. Festus Akande: “The new Acting Chief Registrar, Hajo Sarki-Bello, Esq. will formally assume office on Monday 9th August, 2021.

“She is a 1989 graduate of Law from the Uthman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto, Nigeria. She was called to the Nigerian Bar on 7th June, 1990, after successfully completing the mandatory one year intensive academic programme at the Nigerian Law School, Lagos, Nigeria.

“Hajo equally attended the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS) in Lagos where she studied Legal Drafting. She subsequently went to Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria for a Master’s Degree programme in International Affairs and Diplomacy. She has worked in in different capacities in different Law Firms and Commercial Organisations before joining the Supreme Court of Nigeria in 1996 as Senior Registrar. In 2001, she was promoted to the position of Acting Deputy Chief Registrar and later became substantive Deputy Chief Registrar in 2006.

“Hajo Sarki-Bello is a seasoned judicial administrator and technocrat. She hails from Paiko in Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State, Nigeria.”

