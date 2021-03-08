Supreme Court justice, Ngwuta, dies few weeks to retirement

Justice Sylvester Nwali Ngwuta of the Supreme Court died yesterday in Abuja. Ngwuta’s death came about three weeks to his retirement.

He was said to be getting set for his retirement from the Supreme Court on March 30, 2021, upon attainment of 70 years mandatory retirement age.

The Chief Registrar of the Court, Hadizatu Uwani Mustapha, confirmed Ngwuta’s demise in a statement.

She said: “The Supreme Court of Nigeria regrets to announce the death of the Hon. Mr. Justice Nwali Sylvester Ngwuta, JSC, CFR, by 2.30am on Sunday, March 7, 2021.

“He felt sick and was admitted in the last one week in the National Hospital, Abuja, but before he was moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital on Friday March 5 he tested negative for COVID-19 investigative test conducted on him.

“Hon. Justice Ngwuta was due to retire from the Supreme Court bench on attaining mandatory retirement age of 70 years on March 30, 2021. “His remains have been deposited in the National Hospital mortuary pending the arrangement for his burial.

“Hon. Justice Ngwuta, who was appointed Supreme Court Justice on March 22, 2011, was born on March 30, 1951 in Amofia-Ukawu, Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

His lordship had his basic education in the Eastern part of Nigeria and got his LLB in University of Ife (Now Obafemi Awolowo University). lle-Ife in 1977 and BL at the Nigerian Law School in 1978.

“May the late Hon. Justice Nwali Sylvester Ngwuta rest in perfect peace and the Lord grant his family, Judiciary and the apex court the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss

