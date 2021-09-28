News

Supreme Court loses Justice Oseji to death

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Supreme Court of Nigeria Tuesday lost one of its Justices, Samuel Chukwudumebi Oseji to the cold hands of death after a protracted illness.
Justice Oseji was among the eight Justices of the Supreme Court that were sworn-in on Nov 6 2020.
The Director of Press and Information of the apex court , Dr. Festus Akande, who confirmed his death, said the Justice died at the National Hospital, Abuja, where he had been receiving medical attention for some days now.
Justice Oseji, who hails from Idumuje Unor in Aniocha North Local Government of Delta State, was born in Jos, Plateau State on June 2, 1954 to the family of Mr. and Mrs. Ebenezer Oseji.
He attended Nigerian People’s High School, Lagos between 1977 and 1979, and later proceeded to St. Patrick’s College, Asaba, Delta State where he completed his Secondary School education in 1980. He was admitted into the prestigious University of Nigeria, Nsukka in 1980 and had his LLB Degree in 1984; and was subsequently called to the Nigerian Bar in 1985
Justice Oseji had a brief working stint with the Legal Aid Council before his appointment as Senior Magistrate Grade 1 in the the Delta State Judiciary in January 1994. He was appointed High Court Judge in Delta state on November 9, 1998; and was later elevated to the Court of Appeal Bench on July 16, 2010. He became Supreme Court Justice on Friday November 6, 2020.

Our Reporters

