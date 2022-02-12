Supreme Court nullifies Buhari’s Executive Order 10, dismisses govs’ N66b demand

The Supreme Court yesterday in a split decision of six Justices to one nullified the Executive Order 10 initiated by President Muhammadu Buhari to grant financial autonomy to State Judiciary and Legislature. The apex court held that the Executive Order 10 was inconsistent with the 1999 Constitution and therefore unconstitutional, illegal, null and void and of no effect whatsoever. In a judgment read by Justice Muhammad Dattijo in the suit by the 36 states against the federal government, the court rejected the request of the 36 state governments for an order to compel the federal government to take up funding of capital projects for State High Courts, Sharia Court of Appeal and Customary Court of Appeal.

The court also refused to grant an order sought by the 36 state governors to compel the federal government to pay them N66 billion being an amount they claimed to have so far spent on capital projects for the three courts in their respective states. Six Justices led Mohammed Musa Dattijo agreed that the contentious Executive Order 10 violated the provisions of the 1999 Construction which clearly stipulates the functions and powers of heads of each arm of the government. According to the ruling: “This country is still a federation and the 1999 Constitution it operates is a federal one.

The Constitution provides a clear delineation of powers between the state and the Federal Government. “The President has overstepped the limit of his constitutional powers by issuing the Executive Order 10. “The country is run on the basis of the rule of law,” Justice Mohammed said in the lead majority judgment. The court said Buhari overstepped his bounds with the Executive Order 10 and thereby engaged in breach of the constitution and usurpation of powers of heads of other arms of government. The six Justices are Muhammed Dattijo, Centus Chima Nweze, Hellen Ogunwumiju, Emmanuel Agim, Ejembi Eko and Adamu Jauro. Only Justice Uwani Abba- Aji gave endorsement to the Order 10, adding that it was in line with the provisions of the Constitution to enforce the separation of powers and functions. According to him: “We are not unaware of the hanky panky, subterfuge played by state governors against the independence and financial autonomy of state judiciary. “It is a pitiable eyesore what judicial officers and staff go through financially at the hands of state executives, who often flout constitutional and court orders to their whims and caprices.

