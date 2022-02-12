News

Supreme Court nullifies Buhari’s Executive Order 10, dismisses govs’ N66b demand

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

The Supreme Court yesterday in a split decision of six Justices to one nullified the Executive Order 10 initiated by President Muhammadu Buhari to grant financial autonomy to State Judiciary and Legislature. The apex court held that the Executive Order 10 was inconsistent with the 1999 Constitution and therefore unconstitutional, illegal, null and void and of no effect whatsoever. In a judgment read by Justice Muhammad Dattijo in the suit by the 36 states against the federal government, the court rejected the request of the 36 state governments for an order to compel the federal government to take up funding of capital projects for State High Courts, Sharia Court of Appeal and Customary Court of Appeal.

The court also refused to grant an order sought by the 36 state governors to compel the federal government to pay them N66 billion being an amount they claimed to have so far spent on capital projects for the three courts in their respective states. Six Justices led Mohammed Musa Dattijo agreed that the contentious Executive Order 10 violated the provisions of the 1999 Construction which clearly stipulates the functions and powers of heads of each arm of the government. According to the ruling: “This country is still a federation and the 1999 Constitution it operates is a federal one.

The Constitution provides a clear delineation of powers between the state and the Federal Government. “The President has overstepped the limit of his constitutional powers by issuing the Executive Order 10. “The country is run on the basis of the rule of law,” Justice Mohammed said in the lead majority judgment. The court said Buhari overstepped his bounds with the Executive Order 10 and thereby engaged in breach of the constitution and usurpation of powers of heads of other arms of government. The six Justices are Muhammed Dattijo, Centus Chima Nweze, Hellen Ogunwumiju, Emmanuel Agim, Ejembi Eko and Adamu Jauro. Only Justice Uwani Abba- Aji gave endorsement to the Order 10, adding that it was in line with the provisions of the Constitution to enforce the separation of powers and functions. According to him: “We are not unaware of the hanky panky, subterfuge played by state governors against the independence and financial autonomy of state judiciary. “It is a pitiable eyesore what judicial officers and staff go through financially at the hands of state executives, who often flout constitutional and court orders to their whims and caprices.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede
News

Why some students failed 2021 UTME, by Oloyede

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

The Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, yesterday explained that the fake past UTME questions and answers that was circulated by unscrupulous people claiming to be genuinely from JAMB and dogmatically taken by some parents and students led to the mass failure in the 2021 UTME. He blamed some parents and […]
News

Buhari: How new IGP was selected

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Muhammadu Buhari has explained why he chose Alkali Baba as the new acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP). Following the announcement of the new position, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo decorated the IGP on April 7, while Buhari was in London on a routine medical checkup. The announcement of a new IGP generated several reactions on the constitutionality […]
News

COVID-19: Nigeria records 2 deaths, 547 new cases Saturday

Posted on Author Reporter

    Nigeria on Saturday recorded two additional fatalities from the COVID-19 with 547 fresh cases reported across 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). This was disclosed in an update shared on the Facebook page of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Sunday morning. The NCDC said that Nigeria’s total infections now […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica