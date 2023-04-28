Supreme Court Okays FG’s request to file fresh application opposing Kanu’s release

The Supreme Court yesterday granted the Federal Government permission to file nine fresh grounds of appeal to oppose the release of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu from detention. A judgment of the Court of Appeal on October 13, 2022, ordered Kanu’s release from deThe Supreme Court yesterday granted the Federal Government permission to file nine fresh grounds of appeal to oppose the release of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu from detention. A judgment of the Court of Appeal on October 13, 2022, ordered Kanu’s release from detention.

The apex court granted the Federal Government’s request to include the fresh grounds in its amended notice of appeal dated October 28, 2022. The ruling was premised on an application moved by lawyer for the government, Tijani Gadzali (SAN), who also sought an adjournment to respond to Kanu’s request to be transferred from the detention facility of the Department of State Services (DSS) to the Kuje Correctional Centre. Gadzali told the court that he would need time to file a counter-affidavit to oppose Kanu’s request. Consequently, a fivemember panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice Inyang Okoro adjourned the case till May 11 for a definite hearing. In a unanimous decision on October 13, 2022, the appellate court also quashed a 15-count terrorism charge that the government filed against the detained IPOB leader at the Federal High Court Abuja.

The court said it was satisfied that FG flagrantly violated all known laws when it forcefully rendered Kanu from Kenya to the country for the continuation of his trial. It held that such arbitrary use of power by the Nigerian government divested the trial court of the jurisdiction to continue with Kanu’s trial. However, dissatisfied with the judgment, the government approached the Supreme Court. It further persuaded the appellate court to suspend the execution of the judgment pending the determination of its appeal. Meanwhile, at the resumed proceedings in the matter yesterday, Kanu’s legal team led by Mike Ozekhome (SAN) and Ifeanyi Ejiofor drew the attention of the apex court to an application seeking the release of their client on bail, pending the conclusion of the hearing of the appeal. Ozekhome submitted that there was a need to also transfer his client from the custody of the DSS to where he could get proper medical attention in view of his deteriorating health. He, therefore, applied for an accelerated hearing of all the pending applications as well as the substantive appeal. Kanu had earlier asked the apex court to strike out the government’s appeal against his release. He applied for an order of the apex court, “striking out and/or dismissing the respondents for want of diligent prosecution”. As well as an order setting down his own crossappeal for hearing.