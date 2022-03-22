News Top Stories

Supreme Court okays new Bar practicing fees payment mode

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja Comment(0)

The Supreme Court of Nigeria SCN yesterday clarified its position on the contentious new mode of bar practicing fees by legal practitioners in the country introduced by the Nigerian Bar Association NBA.

 

NBA had in a circular directed lawyers in Nigeria to henceforth be paying the statutory annual Bar Practicing Fees via an online payment portal called “Paystack.

 

The new practicing fees mode has however, generated controversies and disputes among lawyers on the proprietary or otherwise of the new pay system. Chief Registrar of the apex court,

 

Hajo Sarki-Bello in a statement, however, clarified the authenticity of the system. The statement she personally signed reads in part: “Our attention has been drawn to the controversies being generated by the order given by the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association directing all legal practitioners in Nigeria to henceforth be paying the statutory annual Bar Practicing Fees via an online payment portal called “Paystack

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

FG moves to reposition science, technology education

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Federal Government has unveiled and launched a National Policy on Science and Technology Education, with a view to repositioning the acquisition of science, technical and vocational skills, to drive national growth and development. Speaking at the unveiling ceremony in Abuja, Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, noted that the absence of a roadmap for […]
News Top Stories

Reps summon President over security challenges

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

The House of Representatives has resolved to invite President Muhammadu Buhari to appear before it and explain the worsening insecurity in the country.   The resolution was consequent upon the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Hon. Ahmed Satomi and all federal lawmakers from Borno State. Before the decision was arrived […]

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News

Kano-Kaduna rail line to commence in July –Amaechi

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, yesterday, noted that work would commence on the Kano-Kaduna railway project. This is even as the ministry is relentlessly completing the construction of the Lagos- Ibadan rail project, already scheduled for commissioning in June this year. The minister said this when he led a delegation of Nigerian Shippers […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica