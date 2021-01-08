Supreme Court okays PDP exco in C’River

Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The Supreme Court has affirmed the current executive of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State as the duly elected leadership of the party in the state.

With the judgement of the court, the controversy over who is the authentic candidate of the party in the December 5, 2020 by-election for Cross River north has been put to rest.

The apex court in a unanimous decision affirmed the authenticity of the party exco in the state and the list of delegates that produced Hon Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, as the authentic candidate of PDP in the December 5 by-election for Cross River North Senatorial seat.

The apex court ruled that the leadership of the PDP acted within its powers in conducting the party primary that produced the current members of the National Assembly.

The court was approached to upturn an earlier decision of an Appeal Court which affirmed the present executive of the party in the state as the authentic leadership.

The apex court struck out the suit for lack of merit.

