Supreme Court Order: Banks Reintroduce Old N500, N1,000 Notes

Some commercial banks across the country have started paying out the old N500 and N1,000 notes to customers after the Supreme Court judgment extended the validity of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) currency redesign policy to December 31.

The banks that have started issuing the old Naira notes are Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank), Polaris Bank and some other banks dispensing the old notes in Abuja and Kano State.

A banker who spoke with Daily Trust was quoted as saying that the directive to begin paying the old notes in their vault was from their management.

She added, “The problem is that taking the old notes from customers will require the CBN form as we don’t have any directive in that regard.”

Meanwhile, CBN had not officially issued a bank-wide circular instructing the Deposit money bank to comply with the apex court judgment neither as the presidency reacted to the ruling.

Recall that a seven-member panel of justices presided over by Justice Inyang Okoro, on Friday, held that the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to the CBN for the redesigning and withdrawal of old notes of N200, N500 and N1,000, without consultation with the states, the Federal Executive Council and the National Council of State and other stakeholders, was unconstitutional.

The apex court observed that no reasonable notice was given before the implementation of the policy as provided under the CBN Act.

