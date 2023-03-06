Supreme Court Order: Nigerians Await FG Decision On Old Naira Notes

Following the Supreme Court’s order that the old N200, N500 and N1000 Naira notes should continue to be in circulation till December 31, Nigerians across all divides are still awaiting the decision of the Federal Government on the new Naira policy.

The Supreme Court had on Friday ordered the circulation of the old naira notes alongside the new ones as legal tender till December 31, 2023, as citizens continued to lament the hardship caused by the scarcity of Naira notes of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

A seven-member panel of justices, presided over by Justice Inyang Okoro, in a unanimous judgement on Friday, had described as unconstitutional, President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to the CBN for the redesign and withdrawal of old notes of N200, N500 and N1,000, without consultation with the states, the Federal Executive Council, the National Council of State and other stakeholders.

The Supreme Court had also held that no reasonable notice was given before the implementation of the policy as provided under the CBN Act.

However, findings show that Nigerians, especially traders and transporters were still rejecting the old N500 and N1,000 notes, which the CBN had said ceased to be legal tender from the 10th of February.

Speaking on the development on Monday, a Director at the apex bank who does not want his name in print said that a new directive would be issued to the commercial banks today.

“The judgement was given on Friday, and the CBN is not a party to the suit, but it is getting all the legal opinions on what next to do.

“The Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) will get a clearer direction on Monday on how to comply,” the director said.

He said the directive would be issued after a high-level consultation currently ongoing on the way forward.

He said, “Remember the president is fully involved in this policy and he is abreast of its implementation, so everything will be done with the understanding and blessing of the president.”

Efforts to get the acting director, the Corporate Communications Department of the CBN, Isa Abdulmumin, yielded no results as he did not respond to calls and a text message sent to him by our reporter.

