News

Supreme Court orders ex-S’African President Zuma back to jail

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeal has ordered former President Jacob Zuma to return to prison after his conditional release on health grounds.

According to African News, the court, on Monday, said Zuma’s freedom was contrary to the law after he officially completed serving a 15-month jail sentence for contempt of court.

The 80-year-old was convicted in June 2021 for stubbornly refusing to testify before a commission investigating corruption under his presidency (2009-2018).

Zuma’s imprisonment was greeted with a wave of violence and looting which led to the death of 350 persons.

Two months later, he was released for health reasons and placed under judicial supervision.

The court “considers that Mr Zuma’s conditional release on medical grounds was contrary to the law.”

“Mr Zuma, by law, has not finished serving his sentence. He must return to the Escourt Correctional Centre,” it added.

According to medical experts, the ex-president “does not meet the required conditions.”

The head of the prison service had granted bail against the advice of the institution’s medical committee.

While Zuma’s health issues remain cloudy, multiple medical reports cited in the court of appeal’s decision said he suffers from blood pressure problems, high blood sugar levels and severe colon damage.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Cult clashes claim 15 lives in Ogun, as police vow to arrest landlords harbouring criminals

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

No fewer than 15 people have been killed in the ongoing supremacy battle between cult groups in Abeokuta and Sagamu areas of Ogun State. New Telegraph learnt that the victims were killed in a supremacy battle between the dreaded Eiye and Aiye cult groups. It was further gathered that the clash which started in Abeokuta, […]
News Top Stories

Atiku: Nigeria, sprinting towards disaster

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi,

Accuses APC, Buhari of destroying nation’s unity *Says insecurity worsened in the last six years Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Thursday, raised a fresh alarm that Nigeria was running on full speed towards disaster, given the rising tensions triggered by separatist groups and the worsening spate of insecurity across the country. Atiku, who expressed […]
News

Abuja cholera outbreak: FCTA tightens surveillance at water source

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) yesterday said that it has beefed up surveillance on the source of water supply, following the outbreak of cholera in the territory. It will be recalled that the FCTA Health and Human Services Secretariat last week said that a sudden cholera outbreak had claimed seven lives, with about 91 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica