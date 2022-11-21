Supreme Court orders ex-S’African President Zuma back to jail

South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeal has ordered former President Jacob Zuma to return to prison after his conditional release on health grounds.

According to African News, the court, on Monday, said Zuma’s freedom was contrary to the law after he officially completed serving a 15-month jail sentence for contempt of court.

The 80-year-old was convicted in June 2021 for stubbornly refusing to testify before a commission investigating corruption under his presidency (2009-2018).

Zuma’s imprisonment was greeted with a wave of violence and looting which led to the death of 350 persons.

Two months later, he was released for health reasons and placed under judicial supervision.

The court “considers that Mr Zuma’s conditional release on medical grounds was contrary to the law.”

“Mr Zuma, by law, has not finished serving his sentence. He must return to the Escourt Correctional Centre,” it added.

According to medical experts, the ex-president “does not meet the required conditions.”

The head of the prison service had granted bail against the advice of the institution’s medical committee.

While Zuma’s health issues remain cloudy, multiple medical reports cited in the court of appeal’s decision said he suffers from blood pressure problems, high blood sugar levels and severe colon damage.

