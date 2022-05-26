News

Supreme Court reserves judgment in Electoral Amendment Act suit

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved judgment in the suit filed by President Muhammadu Buhari and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, to void the provisions of Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

The court will announce a date to the parties involved.

On May 19, the apex court admitted an application filed by Rivers to be joined in the suit.

Justice Musa Dattijo, who led the seven-member panel of the justices of the apex court, allowed the joinder application that Rivers brought through the Speaker of its House of Assembly and its Attorney-General and adjourned the hearing on the suit until May 26.

The applicants told the court that they were opposed to the suit marked SC/CV/504/2022, which originally had the National Assembly as the sole respondent.

Recall that Buhari and Malami filed a suit at the Supreme Court, seeking an interpretation of Section 84(12) of the Electoral Amendment Act 2022.

They are seeking an order of the apex court to strike out the section of the Electoral Act, saying it is inconsistent with the nation’s Constitution.

 

