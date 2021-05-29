News

Supreme Court ruling has buried diabolical controversy –Obaseki

The Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has hailed the Supreme Court’s ruling, noting that judgement puts to rest the diabolical controversy contrived by opposition elements over his credentials and puts to shame the individuals that sought to swindle Edo people with falsehood and lies in pursuit of pecuniary gains.

The apex court, in its ruling said it found no reason to set-aside the concurrent judgements of the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal in Abuja, which earlier dismissed the allegation that Obaseki tendered false credentials to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to aid his qualification for the guber poll. Delivering the judgement, Justice Emmanuel Agbim, said the appellants woefully failed to substantiate their forgery allegation against Obaseki, adding that they neither went to the university nor the West African Examination Council (WAEC) for checks but relied on INEC’s Form. Dismissing the allegation, the learned justice said the appellants did not provide any ‘scintilla of evidence’ to prove their case. Meanwhile Obaseki noted: “The judiciary has once again demonstrated that it is willing and capable of defending our democracy.

“I see this victory as a renewed call by God Almighty to rededicate myself to His service and that of the people of Edo state. “From the statement by the Supreme Court Justices, it is clear that they align with what Edo people knew all along, which is that there was no merit in the case. “The controversy was diabolical and ill-willed. It is reassuring that the Judiciary has upheld the wishes of the masses once again.” Obaseki dedicated the victory to Edo people, noting that their resolve to stand by him despite the campaign of calumny was inspiring. He expressed appreciation to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for supporting him and holding steadfast in his belief and vision for a better Edo. The governor also hailed His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR), for ensuring that the judiciary remained impartial. Recall that the Federal High Court, Abuja, had on January 9, dismissed the alleged certificate forgery suit against Governor Obaseki.

