Supreme Court ruling over hijab in Lagos schools unfortunate –CAN Chairman

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Lagos State Chapter, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, has frowned at the Supreme Court judgement upholding the wearing of hijab in Lagos schools.

Adegbite said it was “unfortunate” that such ruling has come to be in a cosmopolitan state such as Lagos.

He asserted that the ruling can take effect in public or Islam schools not in Christian schools.

In an interview with Sunday Telegraph, he stated:”We are going to study the ruling and the body of Christ will take a position. We cannot go against the Supreme Court’s judgement, so we appeal to people to be calm. But we must also know that Nigeria is a multi religious society and every religion has a right to worship in the right way they believe their worship will be accepted by their maker.

“That also is transferred to the schools they established for education. I will advise that people that feel they cannot do without hijab should apply to Islam schools and if I or my children also want to go to Islam schools we must be able to abide by the teachings of Islam.

“I remember growing up I attended Ansarudeen primary school and they would line us up by 12 noon to go to the Central Mosque for prayers. When my parents decided they didn’t want that for me I changed my school and started attending CMS Primary School. Later on, I was moved to Methodist school, so we have a choice, parents or guardians have a choice on where to send their or wards to for learning.”

“Nobody can compel a school that belongs to a religion to admit children they know won’t comply with their rules. The church in Nigeria has produced great men that are not Christians that are still living, they know themselves. We must understand why we must live together in peace. It is when you are happy that you can talk about progress. I pray that God will continue to lead us aright,” he added.

On his part, Vicar General, Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos and Episcopal Vicar, Ikeja Region, Monsignor John Aniagwu, said it was unfortunate that the “government has left more important things to chase shadows.”

He reiterated that the quality of education should be the concern of the government if it truly has the interest of individuals at heart.

Also, he corroborated Adegbite that the mission schools will not be subjected to any rule that contradicts Christian practices.

