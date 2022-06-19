Faith

Supreme Court ruling over hijab in Lagos schools unfortunate –CAN Chairman

Posted on Author Stories by Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Lagos State Chapter, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, has frowned at the Supreme Court judgement upholding the wearing of hijab in Lagos schools.
Adegbite said it was “unfortunate” that such ruling has come to be in a cosmopolitan state such as Lagos.
He asserted that the ruling can take effect in public or Islam schools not in Christian schools.
In an interview with Sunday Telegraph, he stated:”We are going to study the ruling and the body of Christ will take a position. We cannot go against the Supreme Court’s judgement, so we appeal to people to be calm. But we must also know that Nigeria is a multi religious society and every religion has a right to worship in the right way they believe their worship will be accepted by their maker.
“That also is transferred to the schools they established for education. I will advise that people that feel they cannot do without hijab should apply to Islam schools and if I or my children also want to go to Islam schools we must be able to abide by the teachings of Islam.
“I remember growing up I attended Ansarudeen primary school and they would line us up by 12 noon to go to the Central Mosque for prayers. When my parents decided they didn’t want that for me I changed my school and started attending CMS Primary School. Later on, I was moved to Methodist school, so we have a choice, parents or guardians have a choice on where to send their or wards to for learning.”
“Nobody can compel a school that belongs to a religion to admit children they know won’t comply with their rules. The church in Nigeria has produced great men that are not Christians that are still living, they know themselves. We must understand why we must live together in peace. It is when you are happy that you can talk about progress. I pray that God will continue to lead us aright,” he added.
On his part, Vicar General, Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos and Episcopal Vicar, Ikeja Region, Monsignor John Aniagwu, said it was unfortunate that the “government has left more important things to chase shadows.”
He reiterated that the quality of education should be the concern of the government if it truly has the interest of individuals at heart.
Also, he corroborated Adegbite that the mission schools will not be subjected to any rule that contradicts Christian practices.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith Top Stories

RCCG loses prominent parish in US

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has lost one of its prominent North American parishes, Jesus House, Baltimore, after one of its notable pastors announced he is breaking away from the church.   In an announcement to his church, the Senior Pastor, Tola Odutola, stated that he was breaking away from the church after […]
Faith

CCC Calvary Parish in legal battle to retain founding legacy

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A petition has been signed by the family of Late Prophet Ogunorunlayede, the first Shepherd of Celestial Church of Christ, Calvary Parish, Ogba, Lagos, against Rev. Emmanuel Mobiyina (EMF) Oshoffa and his team, over an alleged divide and rule style of leadership, that has plunged the parish into discord, said the church’s council of elders. […]
Faith

Pastor leads followers to celebrate Eidel- Maulud with Muslims

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A Kaduna-based Christian cleric, Pastor Yohanna Buru, demonstrated a high level of religious tolerance last week as he led his followers to celebrate Eid-el-Maulud with Muslims in the state. Pastor Buru said joining the Muslims in the celebration of the special day does not change his being a Christian, and urged both Christians and Muslims […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica