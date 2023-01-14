Supreme court sacks PDP from Imo West senatorial race

The Supreme Court yesterday nullified the primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which produced Jones Onyerere as its Senatorial candidate for Imo West in the 2023 general elections. The apex court nullified the primary election on the premise that it was conducted in Owerri, the Imo State capital instead of Orlu, the Senatorial headquarters of Imo West.

Justice Emmanuel Agim, in a judgment on the appeal filed by Nnam-di Ezeani, said that the PDP grossly violated section 87 (9) of the Electoral Act by conducting the primary election outside the venue clearly stipulated by law. The court held that by the judgment, the PDP will not participate in the February 25, 2023 senatorial election having failed to produce its candidate within the time allowed by law. The court however warned the parties to always conduct their affairs within the ambit of the law, adding that section 87 (9) of the Electoral Act is clear on where primary election should be conducted.

