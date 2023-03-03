Supreme Court Sets Aside Ban On Old Naira Note, Extend Date Till Dec 31

….Old N200, N500, and N1000 to remain legal tender till December 31

The Supreme Court on Friday nullified the ban placed on the use of the old N200, N500 and N1000 Naira notes as legal tenders by the Federal Government.

The apex court, in a unanimous decision by a full panel, held that the old Naira notes should remain valid legal tenders until December 31.

It ordered that the old Naira notes should be used alongside the redesigned currencies.

Delivering the lead judgement, Justice Emmanuel Agim accused the Federal Government of disobeying its interim order that halted the full implementation of the new monetary policy.

Like this: Like Loading...