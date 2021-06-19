News

Supreme Court sets aside conviction of 3 lawyers on professional misconduct

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Supreme Court yesterday set aside the convictions of three senior lawyers convicted and barred from practicing in Nigeria over their alleged professional misconduct. The three lawyers were sanctioned by the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee LPPDC for various misconduct in the discharge of their professional callings. However in separate judgments by the apex court on Friday, the disciplinary measures meted on them were voided and set aside having been done in breach of provisions of laws guiding disciplinary issues.

The three lawyers are Mamman Waziri, Olayori Muideen and Dr Osaretin George Izegbuwa who were found wanting in the professional conduct and sanctioned. But the Supreme Court which looked into their appeal for review of their sanctions found that they were denied fair hearing as required by law.

Justice Ejembi Eko who delivered unanimous judgments in the matters via Zoom held that the actions of the LPPDC panels which led to punishment of the three lawyers were not consistent with provisions of the law. Justice Eko faulted the conviction of the lawyers on various grounds partly which bothered on the composition of the panels. Having set aside the conviction, Justice Eko ordered that the three lawyers be made to face different panels to be constituted by the LPPDC.

Our Reporters

News

Print new mock UTME notification slips, JAMB tells candidates

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has asked candidates who registered for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and indicated interest in sitting for the optional mock examination, to reprint their mock notification slips from its website. A statement made available to journalists by JAMB’s Head, Information and Public Affairs, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, […]
News

Ikponmwen: Deployment of military to quell unarmed protesters condemnable

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The shooting of the #EedSARS protesters who had been camping at the Lekki Toll Plaza in Lagos has sparked both local and global outrage with many countries demanding a probe of the incident. In this interview with ONWUKA NZESHI, a security strategies and former Provost Marshal of the Nigeria Army, Brigadier Idada Ikponmwen (rtd) looks […]
News

Okowa to Army: Be humane in discharging your duties

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday implored officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces to be humane in the discharge of their official responsibilities. This was even as the governor said that officers of the Nigerian Armed Forces should not abuse their position and should not use their position and uniform to maltreat […]

