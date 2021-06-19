Supreme Court sets aside conviction of 3 lawyers on professional misconduct

The Supreme Court yesterday set aside the convictions of three senior lawyers convicted and barred from practicing in Nigeria over their alleged professional misconduct. The three lawyers were sanctioned by the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee LPPDC for various misconduct in the discharge of their professional callings. However in separate judgments by the apex court on Friday, the disciplinary measures meted on them were voided and set aside having been done in breach of provisions of laws guiding disciplinary issues.

The three lawyers are Mamman Waziri, Olayori Muideen and Dr Osaretin George Izegbuwa who were found wanting in the professional conduct and sanctioned. But the Supreme Court which looked into their appeal for review of their sanctions found that they were denied fair hearing as required by law.

Justice Ejembi Eko who delivered unanimous judgments in the matters via Zoom held that the actions of the LPPDC panels which led to punishment of the three lawyers were not consistent with provisions of the law. Justice Eko faulted the conviction of the lawyers on various grounds partly which bothered on the composition of the panels. Having set aside the conviction, Justice Eko ordered that the three lawyers be made to face different panels to be constituted by the LPPDC.

