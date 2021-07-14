News

Supreme Court stops FG from ceding 17 oil wells to Imo

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Comment(0)

The Supreme Court Wednesday granted an order of injunction stopping the Federal Government and its agencies from ceding 17 disputed oil wells located at Akri and Mbede to Imo State.

The order of injunction was granted to stop an alleged implementation of the handing over of the oil wells pending the determination of a suit brought before the apex court by the Rivers State government.

In a chamber ruling by the Supreme Court in an ex-parte application argued by Emmanuel Ukala (SAN), the apex court restrained the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and the Attorney General of Imo State from taking any further action on the ownership of the disputed oil wells till the ownership dispute surrounding them is resolved.

The apex court also barred the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and the Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) and the office of the Accountant General of the Federation from approving, implementing, or giving effect in any manner to a letter from RMAFC office, with reference number RMC/O&G/47/1/264 of July 1, 2021, which cancelled the equal sharing of proceeds from the 17 oil wells by Rivers and Imo states.

The apex court subsequently fixed September 21, 2021 for hearing of the substantive matter.

Rivers through its Attorney General had dragged the AGF and the Attorney General of Imo State before the Supreme Court praying for declaration that the boundary between Rivers State and Imo State, as delineated on Nigeria administrative map, 10, 11 and 12 editions and other maps bearing similar delineations are inaccurate, incorrect and do not represent the legitimate and lawful boundaries between Rivers and Imo states.

The plaintiff also sought a declaration that as far as Nigeria’s administrative map 10,11 and 12 editions and other maps bearing similar delineations, relate to the boundaries between Rivers and Imo, the said maps are unlawful and void, cannot be relied on to determine the extent of the territorial governmental jurisdiction of Rivers State and to determine the revenue accruing to Rivers State from the federation account, including the application of the principle of derivation and other revenue allocation principles as contained in the 1999 Constitution.

It further applied that the Supreme Court declare that the correct instrument maps and documents, to be relied on to determine the boundary between Rivers and Imo states, are those used by the plaintiff in delineating the boundary line between the two states.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Plateau tops list as NCDC confirms 443 new infections

Posted on Author Reporter

  For the first time in weeks, Plateau topped the list of states with new positive samples as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 103 new coronavirus cases for the state on Friday. However, it is not the first time Plateau would record more than 100 infections in its daily count; 148 new […]
News

Gov Emmanuel’s peaceful disposition in leadership should be emulated – Tambuwal, Mutwalle

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…Says A’Ibom Gov, a jewel worth celebrating The Governor of Sokoto State and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, has urged Nigerian leaders to emulate the peaceful disposition of Governor Udom Emmanuel, saying it is an asset to both the party and Nigeria as a nation. He stated this […]
News

NCC restates commitment to QoS, QoE

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has reiterated its commitment to ensuring improvement in the Quality of Service (QoS) and Quality of Experience (QoE) for the nation’s over 190 million telecom subscribers. This determination, the Commission said led to the resolution of 98 per cent of the total servicerelated complaints received from telecoms consumers from January […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica