Supreme Court stops FG from ceeding 17 oil wells to Imo

The Supreme Court yesterday granted an injunction stopping the Federal Government and its agencies from ceeding 17 disputed oil wells located at Akri and Mbede in Rivers State to Imo State. The injunction was granted to stop an alleged implementation of the ceeding of the 17 oil wells to Imo pending the determination of a suit brought before the apex court by the Rivers State Government.

In a ruling by the Supreme Court in an ex parte application argued by Emmanuel Ukala, SAN, the apex court restrained the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, and the Attorney General of Imo State from taking any further action on the ownership of the disputed 17 oil wells till the ownership disputes surrounding them were resolved. The apex court also barred the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and the Fiscal Commission, RMAFC, and the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation from approving, implementing, or giving effect in any manner to a letter from RMAFC office, with reference number RMC/ O&G/47/1/264 of July 1, 2021, which canceled the equal sharing of proceeds from the 17 oil wells by Rivers and Imo states. The apex court subsequently fixed September 21, 2021 for hearing of the substantive matter.

Rivers had approached the Supreme Court praying for a declaration that its boundaries with Imo, as delineated on Nigeria administrative map , 10, 11 and 12 editions and other maps bearing similar delineations are inaccurate, incorrect and do not represent the legitimate and lawful boundaries between them. The plaintiff also sought a declaration that the said maps were unlawful and could not be relied on to determine the extent of the territorial governmental jurisdiction of Rivers and to determine the revenue accruing to the state from the federation account.

It further applied that the Supreme Court declare that the correct instrument maps and documents to be relied on in determining the boundaries between both states are those used by the plaintiff in delineating the boundary line. The plaintiff also sought declaration that all the oil wells within Akri and Mbede communities were wrongly attributed to Imo as they are within the state. It insisted that it was entitled to the full allocation of the distributable revenue from the wells on the basis of the 1390 derivation as contained under section 162 of the 1999 Constitution.

Rivers therefore sought an order of mandatory injunction directing the AGF to calculate, to its satisfaction, and refund to it all revenues that had been wrongly attributed to or paid to Imo on account of the limit or extent of their territories, including earnings due to it from revenue derived from Akri and Mbede oil wells. A sum of N500,000,000 was also sought as cost of prosecuting the case.

