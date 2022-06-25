Supreme Court strikes out Buhari’s suit seeking to void Section 84(12)

The Supreme Court, yesterday struck out the suit filed by President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, seeking to void section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, 2022. A full panel of the court led by Justice Muhammad Datijo, in a unanimous decision, held that it lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the suit which it said amounted to an abuse of the judicial process.

The court further held that President Buhari was not a proper person to approach it with such a suit, owing to the nature of reliefs that were sought. President Buhari and Malami had in the suit marked SC/CV/504/2022, contended that section 84(12) of the Electoral (Amendment) Act, 2022, was inconsistent with the provisions of sections 42, 65, 66, 106, 107, 131, 137, 147, 151, 177, 182, 192 and 196 of the constitution as well Article 2 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights. The Plaintiffs, among other things, sought “a declaration that the joint and or combined reading of Section 65, 66, 106, 107, 131, 137, 147, 151, 177, 182, 192 and 196 of the Constitution, the provision of Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act, 2022 which also ignores Section 84(3) of the same Act, is an additional qualifying and/or disqualifying factors for the National Assembly, House of Assembly, Gubernatorial and Presidential elections as enshrined in the said constitution, hence unconstitutional, unlawful, null and void.

“A declaration that having regard to the clear provision of section 1(3) of the Constitution read together with section 4 of the same Constitution, the legislative powers vested in the defendant do not permit or empower it to make any other law prescribing additional qualifying/disqualifying grounds for election to the national assembly, house of assembly, gubernatorial and presidential election outside the express constitutional qualification and disqualification provisions as already provided in each or all of sections 65, 66, 106, 107, 131, 137, 147, 151, 177, 182, 192 and 196 of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), and without amendment to any of those sections is for the reason of inconsistency, unconstitutional and therefore null and void.” They also want , “An order nullifying the provision of Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act, 2022 by application of the blue-pencil rule, for being unconstitutional, illegal, null and void and having been made in excess of the legislative powers of the defendant as enshrined in section 4 of the constitution (as amended).”

Meanwhile, though the National Assembly was originally cited as sole respondent in the matter, Rivers State, through the Speaker of its House of Assembly and its Attorney- General, subsequently applied and were joined as interested parties in the matter. While opposing the suit, Rivers State, in preliminary objection it filed before the apex court, argued that section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, 2022, was “neither a detraction from the provisions of section 84(3) of the same Act nor from the provision of sections 42(1), 65, 66, 107, 131, 137, 177, 182 and 192 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and there is no any abuse of the Constitution by the defendant in enacting the provisions of section 84(12) of the Act”. It argued that President Buhari, having assented to the Electoral Bill, “has conclusively discharged his duty under the Constitution”. More so, counsel to the state, Emmanuel Ukala, SAN, argued that the suit ought to have been filed before a High Court since President Buhari did not challenge the encroachment on his executive powers by the Legislature. Likewise, the National Assembly, through its counsel, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, asked the Supreme Court to strike out the suit, accusing both President Buhari and Malami of abusing the judicial process. He argued that President Buhari, having assented to the Electoral Act, could not turn back to challenge its provisions in court.

“The crux of our objection is that the plaintiffs as constituted do not have the legal right to invoke the original jurisdiction of this court as provided for in section 232 (1) of the Constitution. “It can only be invoked if there is a dispute between the President and the National Assembly, when there is a dispute on the issue of law. “There are other places where this issue can be ventilated. It is not in this court,” he said. On its part, the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, brought an application to be allowed into the case as amicus curiae (friend of the court). The legal body, which said it was before the court to represent Nigerian citizens, also prayed the Supreme Court to dismiss the suit in public interest. Nevertheless, counsel for President Buhari and Malami, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, prayed the court to allow the appeal and nullify the controversial section which he said would deny political appointees the right to participate in election. In its lead judgement that was prepared and delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim on Friday, the apex court upheld arguments of the Defendants and accordingly struck out the suit.

