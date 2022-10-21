Supreme Court strikes out request to review own Judgment in Ebonyi PDP guber ticket

Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The Supreme Court Friday struck out a request by a factional governorship aspirant in Ebonyi, Senator Joseph Obinna Ogba for a review of its final judgment of September 14, 2022 which upheld Chief Chukwuma Odii Ifeanyi as the governorship candidate of the PDP for the state in the 2023 elections.

The Apex Court, presided over by Justice Amina Adamu Augie, struck out the request following the dramatic withdrawal of a motion to that effect by Chief Paul Erokoro (SAN) who was counsel to Ogba.

At Friday’s proceedings, Erokoro, had attempted to argue for a prayer for the Supreme Court to review its earlier judgment which recognised Ifeanyi as the PDP governorship candidate.

However, following the mood of the Court to the request, the senior lawyer beat a retreat and dramatically withdrew the processes filed on behalf of his client when it became apparent that the Apex Court would not yield to the request.

Following the withdrawal, Justice Amina Augie struck out the request.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...