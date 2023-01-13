Supreme Court throws out Abacha family’s application seeking to stop forfeiture proceedings

The Supreme Court Friday threw out an application filed by the family of late military of Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha seeking to stop the Federal Government from re-opening criminal forfeiture proceedings against the former military ruler.

Delivering judgment in the appeal, Justice Emmanuel Agim, upheld the judgments of both the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal.

The lower courts had earlier upheld the powers of the Federal Government to re-open criminal forfeiture proceedings against the family.

The court, however, dismissed the appeal marked SC/641/2013 filed by Mohammed, the eldest surviving son of Abacha, and his brother, Abba, for lacking in merit and substance.

The Federal Government intends to probe the family members over their alleged complicity in looting the nation’s treasury during Abacha’s administration.

The appeal was against the July 25, 2013 judgement of the Court of Appeal, Kaduna Division, which affirmed the judgement given by the Federal High Court also in Kaduna on June 26, 2009, rejecting a suit by the Abacha family.

