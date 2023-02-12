Supreme Court to Nigerians: Stop attacking our judges, judgements

The Supreme Court yesterday warned critics against condemning its judgements and Justices, adding that the judiciary will not hesitate to wield the big stick on anyone found culpable of this. This was contained in a statement issued by the Director of Press and Information of the apex court , Dr. Festus Akande, in Abuja. The statement was in reaction to the recent attacks on the judiciary by some group of persons over some recent political judgments delivered by the apex court.

The apex court, however, warned the public to be mindful of their unwarranted attacks on judicial officers. This statement read in part:”Certainly, every Nigerian citizen has inalienable right to express his or her opinion without any encumbrance but even in the course of expressing such fundamental right, we should be circumspect enough to observe the caution-gate of self-control in order not to infringe on another person’s right.

“Even in a state of emotional disequilibrium, we should be reasonable enough to make a good choice of decent words. “We have watched with utter dismay some unfortunate events that have been unfolding in the country, particularly within the political landscape, for some days now. “It is so disheartening to learn that some individuals and groups of persons who ought to know better and even assume the revered positions of role models to a larger proportion of the citizens are now sadly, the very ones flagrantly displaying ignorance and infantilism in the course of defending the indefensible.

“We have made it abundantly clear at different occasions that judicial officers are neither political office holders nor politicians that should be dressed in such robes”. The court, however, noted that courts do not advertise or scout for cases for adjudication; but at the same time, duty-bound to adjudicate on all matters that come before them with a view to giving justice to whomever justice is due, irrespective of status.

“No Court in any clime is a Father Christmas. So, no one can get what he or she didn’t ask for. “Similarly, all matters are thoroughly analysed and considered based on their merits and not the faces that appear in courts or sentiments that attempt to becloud the sense of reasoning.

“So, for anyone in his or her right frame of mind to insinuate that the justices have been bought over by some unknown and unseen persons is, to say the least, a bizarre expression of ignorance, which definitely has no place in law. “We are not surprised with the surge of these wellorchestrated verbal assaults on judicial officers across the country at this period of election. “It is a thing we are used to and are ever ready to absorb whatever comes our way; but there should be some level of decorum and dignity in what we say and do.

“Politics should not be played without recourse to good conscience and acceptable moral conduct, as everything is evolving globally. “Calling on the CJN to resign or attacking Justices that sit on various panels, as exhibited by a faceless group is rather prosaic. “If political parties fail to organise themselves well by managing their internal wrangling maturely and now choose to bring themselves to the court; we are duty-bound to adjudicate in accordance with the provisions of the law and not the dictates of any individual or deity, as some people would want us to do.

“If political parties conduct themselves well and orderly too, the courts would definitely handle less cases and the political atmosphere will be much healthier than it is currently. “We shall continue to do our best in discharging our constitutional responsibility to keep the country together and move the nation along the path of peace, progress and development”.

He reiterated that attacks by groups, political parties or individuals under any guise will not deter the Court but rather boost their resolve to do more for the country. “It is not only petty but equally very unreasonable for anyone to hurriedly link the CJN to his state of origin and tribe simply because of a particular judgment of the court.

“The major problem of Nigeria has always been the undue emphasis on religion and ethnicity in all our dealings and as long as we continue along that path, progress will remain a mirage. “As at this moment, over 600 cases have so far gone to court from just party primaries which were conducted by political parties without any encumbrance or interference from any external bodies. “So, will the political parties or any individual now accuse the court of causing such unpleasant intra-party wrangling that defied all internal conflict resolution mechanisms? “Most times, some people try as much as possible to disingenuously stand logic on its head to show their level of unimaginable dexterity.” “Nobody’s interest can ever supersede the interest of everybody.

Nigeria is bigger than everyone of us. A word is enough for the wise”. In a related development, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has said lawyers criticising the decision of the Supreme Court would face sanctions. The NBA President, Yakubu Maikyau, SAN stated this in Abuja. Maikyau’s rebuke came amid growing criticisms of the Supreme Court over some of its recent judgements that were seen by many as “controversial.” According to him: “When I read the heart-rending statements by Professor Farooq Kperogi over the judgement of the Supreme Court in the case involving Machina and Ahmed Lawan (the Senate President), I was burning with rage against Kperogi, only to hear like a whisper in my ear, while I sat alone lamenting, that “you people started it, you Senior Advocates of Nigeria.” “I could not agree more! It was a Senior Advocate of Nigeria who, in 2016 at a programme of the NBA Enugu Branch, said that Courts had become “supermarkets where only the rich do their shopping”.

The statements by Kperogi are not any different. “Similarly, those who describe the judgements of the Courts as Kangaroo Judgements clearly stated that they predicated their comments on what senior lawyers had spoken of the Courts. While that appears to be their justification for treating the Courts with abject contempt, there must be consequences for these actions. “For the senior lawyers, who denigrate the Courts in this manner or at all, it is contradictory for such persons to still approach he same institution they described as supermarket to seek reliefs or for the Courts so described to indulge them.

“I have also observed that some lawyers have gone on the television to castigate the Supreme Court on the judgement referred to above. They too will face the consequences of their actions. For the non-lawyers who do this, the Courts must rise to the occasion and invoke its disciplinary powers to punish any act of contempt; the Courts, for the sake of the people and the existence of Nigeria, must protect its integrity by insisting that anyone who treats the Courts with contempt is disciplined accordingly”.

In one such verdicts under criticism , the Supreme Court on 20 January declared Godswill Akpabio as the validly nominated candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Akwa-Ibom North-West senatorial seat election holding on 25 February. Akpabio, a former governor of Akwa-Ibom State and ex-minister of Niger Delta Affairs, was locked in a fierce legal battle with Udom Ekpoudom, a retired deputy inspector general of police, over the Akwa Ibom North-West senatorial ticket for the poll. But the Supreme Court nullified Ekpoudom’s candidacy, paving the way for Mr Akpabio, whom many say did not participate in the APC senatorial primary election for Akwa-Ibom North- West District. Similarly, the court last Monday declared Ahmed Lawan candidate of the APC for Yobe North Senatorial District for the February general election. In another ruling on Wednesday, the Supreme Court temporarily halted the implementation of the new naira policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

