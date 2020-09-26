Supreme Court: Trump expected to nominate Amy Coney Barrett

US President Donald Trump is expected to name Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court later.

Reuters news agency said two sources had confirmed Judge Barrett as Trump’s choice following the death of liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last week.

Among those reacting to the expected nomination, Kevin Jennings, head of LGBT advocacy group Lambda Legal, said it would “unleash a Supreme Court majority that is hostile to all of our basic civil rights, and the impact will be felt for decades”.

He added: “Judge Barrett’s personal belief that marriage is between a man and a woman, coupled with her unwillingness to affirm that the Supreme Court’s decision making marriage equality the law of the land is settled law, should sound the alarm for anyone who cares about LGBTQ people and their families.”

David McIntosh, president of conservative group The Club For Growth, described Judge Barrett as an “excellent selection who has shown a rock-solid commitment to originalism and the Constitution”.

“Yet again, President Trump has nominated an extraordinary judge to the Supreme Court.

“This choice will shape America’s future, as the court considers cases relating to issues like the constant unconstitutional growth of government and whether federal agencies should have free reign to enact arbitrary rules without congressional approval.”

*Courtesy: Sky News

Like this: Like Loading...