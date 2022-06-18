News

Supreme Court upholds wearing of hijabs in Lagos

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

The Supreme Court in a split judgement of five to two yesterday upheld the use of hijab by female Muslim students in Lagos State government- owned schools. The judgement of the court was premised on an appeal filed by Lagos State Govt. against one Ayisat AbdulKareem in suit number SC/910/16 The court dismissed an appeal by the Lagos State Government and upheld the earlier judgement of the Court of Appeal, which held that the ban on hijab was discriminatory against Muslim students in the state. In a spilt decision, the Court held that Muslim students can wear hijab in secondary schools.

Justice Kudirat Kekere- Ekun held that the ban on hijab was discriminatory against Muslim students in Lagos State in the 80-page lead judgment. Other Justices on the panel were Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, Justice John Inyang Okoro, Justice Uwani Aji, Justice Mohammed Garba, Justice Tijjani Abubakar, and Justice Emmanuel Agim. The court further upheld that the ban violated the Muslim students’ rights to freedom of thought, conscience, religion, the dignity of human persons and freedom from discrimination guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution.

The Lagos State Government had banned the use of the hijab, arguing that it was not part of the approved school uniform for students. Following the ban, Muslim students filed a suit on May 27, 2015, seeking redress and asking the court to declare the ban as a violation of their rights to freedom of thought, religion and education. In her judgment, Justice Onyeabor held that the prohibition of the wearing of hijabs over school uniforms within and outside the premises of public schools was not discriminatory. According to her, the ban did not violate Sections 38 and 42 of the 1999 Constitution as claimed by the plaintiffs.

A five-man Court of Appeal panel, presided by Justice A.B. Gumel on July 21, 2016, overruled the October 17, 2014 judgment of Justice Modupe Onyeabo of the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja, which banned the use of hijab in public primary and secondary schools in Lagos State.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Alleged certificate forgery: Forensic expert testifies at Edo election tribunal

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The alleged certificate forgery and perjury against the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday resurfaced at the Edo State election petitions tribunal in Benin City, where a forensic expert, Raphael Onwuzuligbo, testified and was cross examined. Onwuzuligbo, a retired Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), who appeared based on the subpoena by Action Democratic Party (ADP) […]
News

Insecurity: Anambra Catholic Bishops declare 40-day prayer, fasting

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

Catholic Bishops in Anambra State, under the Archdiocese of Onitsha, have declared a 40-day prayer and fasting as a result of the insecurity in the state. According to Most Rev. Valerian M. Okeke, the Archbishop of Onitsha and Metropolitan Ecclesiastical Province, they want to seek God’s intervention in the killings in the state. He said: […]
News

Ighodalo identifies core areas to transform agric sector in Africa

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Chairman, Board of Directors of Sterling Bank Plc, Mr. Asue Ighodalo, has identified five core areas that should be articulated in the quest to transform the agricultural sector in Nigeria and on the African continent. Ighodalo stated this in his welcome address at the virtual Agriculture Summit Africa (ASA) organised by Sterling Bank with the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica