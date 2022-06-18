Supreme Court upholds wearing of hijabs in Lagos

The Supreme Court in a split judgement of five to two yesterday upheld the use of hijab by female Muslim students in Lagos State government- owned schools. The judgement of the court was premised on an appeal filed by Lagos State Govt. against one Ayisat AbdulKareem in suit number SC/910/16 The court dismissed an appeal by the Lagos State Government and upheld the earlier judgement of the Court of Appeal, which held that the ban on hijab was discriminatory against Muslim students in the state. In a spilt decision, the Court held that Muslim students can wear hijab in secondary schools.

Justice Kudirat Kekere- Ekun held that the ban on hijab was discriminatory against Muslim students in Lagos State in the 80-page lead judgment. Other Justices on the panel were Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, Justice John Inyang Okoro, Justice Uwani Aji, Justice Mohammed Garba, Justice Tijjani Abubakar, and Justice Emmanuel Agim. The court further upheld that the ban violated the Muslim students’ rights to freedom of thought, conscience, religion, the dignity of human persons and freedom from discrimination guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution.

The Lagos State Government had banned the use of the hijab, arguing that it was not part of the approved school uniform for students. Following the ban, Muslim students filed a suit on May 27, 2015, seeking redress and asking the court to declare the ban as a violation of their rights to freedom of thought, religion and education. In her judgment, Justice Onyeabor held that the prohibition of the wearing of hijabs over school uniforms within and outside the premises of public schools was not discriminatory. According to her, the ban did not violate Sections 38 and 42 of the 1999 Constitution as claimed by the plaintiffs.

A five-man Court of Appeal panel, presided by Justice A.B. Gumel on July 21, 2016, overruled the October 17, 2014 judgment of Justice Modupe Onyeabo of the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja, which banned the use of hijab in public primary and secondary schools in Lagos State.

