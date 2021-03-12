Supreme Court upturns Dariye’s sentence

The Supreme Court has revoked a sentence on criminal misappropriation charge slammed against former Plateau State Governor, Joshua Dariye.

Following the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, which convicted him and sentenced him to 10 years for diverting public funds estimated at N1.162 billion while he was the governor, Dariye filed an appeal at the apex court.

A five-man panel of the court, led by Justice Mary Odili, had, after hearing the appeal on December 17, 2020, fixed judgment for March 12, 2021.

Justice Mary Odili, who delivered the judgment on Friday, quashed Dariye’s conviction on criminal breach of trust which carries a 10-year jail sentence

The court, however, upheld the second charge of criminal misappropriation of funds preferred against him which carries a two-year jail sentence.

The lead judgment was read by Justice Helen Ogunwumiju on behalf of the panel headed by Justice Mary Odili.

It was a unanimous judgment of a five-man panel.

