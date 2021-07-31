Supreme Court Verdict: Akeredolu reiterates commitment to Ondo people

Following the split judgement of the Justices of the Supreme Court on Wednesday where the election of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu was upheld, the governor has disclosed that he is committed to serving the people of the state.

While disclosing that delivering dividends of good governance remains his top priority, Akeredolu said that the verdict of the apex court was a call to more service.

The governor who was out of the state for official engagements shortly after the judgement on Wednesday stated this after he was received amid jubilation at the Akure Airport yesterday.

According to the governor, the outcome of the judgment was another opportunity to recalibrate and ensure that the yearnings of the people are given front burner attention that.

He explained that the APC did not only defeat the PDP at the poll by winning 15 out of the 18 local government areas in the state, the APC also defeated the PDP in the court with 12 judges ruling in favour of the APC and only three for the PDP.

He said: “At the Tribunal, the three judges ruled in our favour.

It was a unanimous judgement. At the court of appeal, all five judges ruled in our favour. At the Supreme Court, four judges ruled in our favour and three in favour of the PDP.

We floored the PDP again even in the court.” Akeredolu said. Akeredolu called on his major challenger, Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, to come and join hands with him to work for the development of the state.

”I want to say that, I feel really good myself personally but I think in everything, we just have to give glory and honor to the Almighty. God has made it possible and I know that everybody feels happy, rejoicing in whatever the Lord has done.”

