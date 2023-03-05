Supreme Court Verdict: HEDA Asks CBN, EFCC to clampdown on illicit funds flow, vote buying

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) yesterday charged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Economic Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) to clamp down on illicit funds flow transactions by corrupt politicians in cahoots with the commercial banks and vote buying in the country, considering the forthcoming gubernatorial elections. This is sequel to the Supreme Court’s judgement, which ordered that the old N1000, N500 and N200 should continue to be legal tender till December 31. HEDA’s Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, in a press statement by the anti-corruption group, maintained that the circulation of old Naira notes as legal tender would create loopholes in the fight against corruption and insurgency in the country it was proposed to achieve.

He said: “With the Supreme Court judgment delivered that the old notes continue to be legal tender, the Central Bank and other financial institutions must swing into action and deploy some measures to track and counteract illicit money flow transactions by corrupt politicians and their allies. “Improved scrutiny should be intensified by the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit and the EFCC to track bank officials, estate managers and Bureau de Changes for suspicious movement of toxic funds within and outside the financial institutions.”

He alleged that vote-buying might be on the high side with the availability of old Naira notes against what was experienced during the Presidential elections, adding that the EFCC must sustain its commendable efforts on the curb of vote-buying tactics by politicians to disrupt the integrity of the electoral process. He said: “Similarly, the antigraft agency and other law enforcement agencies should also intensify their efforts against vote-buying ahead and during the gubernatorial elections on March 11.”

