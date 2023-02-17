Supreme Court’s position remains valid-Lagos AG

Lagos State Attorney- General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), has joined the debate, saying the rejection of the old notes is contrary to the Supreme Court’s stand. Recall that President Muhamadu Buhari had announced yesterday that the CBN would allow banks to circulate the old N200 notes until April 10. This is contrary to the Supreme Court’s position that the old and new notes should co-exist until the substantive matter, which will be heard on February 22, was heard. However, Onigbanjo stated this when he appeared on TVC Business Show, said petrol stations, banks and others who reject the old notes could be prosecuted. He said: “There is a contract between a customer and a bank that says when you bring your money to us you can have it back on demand. “Any bank that refuses to give the money on demand has violated the terms and conditions of that contract and can be sued.”
Related Articles
Blinken: It’s time to change US policy towards Africa
The United States has said that it’s time to stop treating Africa as a subject of geopolitics and start treating it as the major geo-political player it has become in global affairs. Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, stated this yesterday while addressing the leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Abuja. […]
Capitol Hill protest: Unlike ‘bloodless Lekki massacre’
Now that the United States (US), the acclaimed ‘sanest’ democracy in the world, has been desecrated with the invasion of the Capitol Hill by supporters of the outgoing President Donald Trump who were fatally shot in the process, the question to ask is who will prosecute officers of the National Guards who fired at the […]
2023: Choice of Presidential candidates’ll divide APC, PDP –Lagos cleric
The Founder and leader of Christ Deliverance Ministries in Lagos, Prophet Ekong Ituen, yesterday announced his prophetic declarations for this year, with a warning to the leadership of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to be careful on the choices of their presidential candidates for the 2023 elections. He […]
