Sureties’ll be held liable for absconding pilgrims –NCPC boss

Rev. Yakubu Pam was appointed Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), on July 4, 2020. In an Interview with selected journalists, he reeled out plans to redeem the image of pilgrims from Nigeria, make pilgrimage more valuable and boost Nigeria’s agricultural development. REGINA OTOKPA was there. Excerpts…

What are your key priority projects for the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission?

We want excellent services to Nigerians who travel to Israel; we want to make sure we overcome the challenges they often face. We should be able to show the difference by the special Grace of God. In doing that we must carry out an in-house cleansing of ourselves, this is what we call spiritual purging; let’s check where we didn’t do well. We will fight against corruption because most of the problems affecting us, giving us a poor delivery are probably issues we were not handling properly. Things didn’t go the way they’re expected in terms of money passing through this way. We had to go to the grass roots to meet with the states because we cannot just do that here; we had to go back to the states where thousands of pilgrims come through and make an assessment, have a meeting with them to know the challenges. We have gone to all the geopolitical zones to meet with all the states, we are putting things on ground on how to overcome some challenges that we have been told and even those that we were not told but feel they exist and we will be able to give an excellent delivery at the next pilgrimage which will be our first experience as the new Executive Secretary. We are working hard to see that we deliver well and the assessment will be by Nigerians not by us even though we will also be taking note of what we have done. I want the next pilgrimage which I will be in charge of to be the best.

How do you intend to rebuild image of the Commission?

First, we will do that by fighting corruption. A lot happened a few years ago here but we want to let the world know that we must correct certain impressions that were given to us by checkmating ourselves, knowing what we have done wrong and correct it and by that we are building a good image for the Commission and Nigeria as a whole both locally and internationally. We will undertake activities that have a national building scope which will contribute positively to the growth and development of Nigeria. We also want to see how we can help our economy to grow through active partnership with Israel. Beyond that, pilgrims will have to contribute their quota to the development of Nigeria because government cannot spend a huge amount of money to sponsor pilgrims who fail to give back results to the society, government and the people of Nigeria. We are embarking on a project of raising good citizens of Nigeria by going to Israel. Yes agreed we go to pray to encourage our faith, but the government shouldered the responsibility of sponsorship almost 90 percent while Individuals sponsored 10 percent, so we expect when you come back you should be a good ambassador and behave in a way that will give positive contribution to the country.

What specific measures are you putting in place to redeem Nigeria’s image?

Pilgrims absconding is one problem we are handling and the strategies we are putting on ground in both states and the federal is that those standing as sureties for pilgrims must be held accountable. I would advise that before you stand as surety for someone, know the person, have a conversation with the person because if they don’t come back you will be held accountable. There are other measures in the pipeline but we won’t reveal them to the public. We are doing everything possible to eradicate absconding by pilgrims starting from the next pilgrimage.

When is the next pilgrimage?

We are having our programme planning to see that we leave by at least the middle of December this year by the special Grace of God. We are putting every plan on g round and we assure N i – gerians that as the pandemic reduces and the international community opens their borders, definitely we will go because this is the issue of building our faith. So we will make sure we encourage it despite what we are going through so that people can go and pray.

How do you intend to stop racism against pilgrims from Nigeria?

We are scheduling a meeting with the Ambassador of Israel to Nigeria at the embassy, where we will discuss all the challenges confronting our pilgrims including racism against Nigerians. We need to have mutually respectful relationship between the two countries. Nigerians need to be respected particularly abroad, we must be respected by other countries of the world.

Considering what is happening in Taraba, Borno, Kaduna and Plateau states, what are you doing as a peace ambassador to ensure peace is restored?

We are doing a lot; we have gone to Kaduna to see the Chief Executive to allow us intervene and like I said to him, the way out is to allow the people sit together, raise the issues themselves and discuss them. He has agreed to that and promised to implement whatever conclusion is drawn from that meeting. We embarked on an advocacy to show the people the need for the meeting and also to condole with t h e m . Both parties have agreed t o meet. W e a r e looking for lasting solution to the crisis in Kaduna State and it will give us a pattern on how to handle other crises in the country.

What were some of the salient points you took from your recent tour of the six geopolitical zones?

I embarked on the tour primarily to sell the vision of the NCPC to the geopolitical zones and also to ask for collaboration to do same; we must agree and key into the vision. Secondly, to discuss the six agenda and the challenges they have especially with the commission even at the national office so we can make corrections. I can say we went out to carry out a self-examination and to know the challenges at the states because we want to carry everybody along. It’s not just NCPC at Abuja, but its NCPC versus the boards in the states, so that we can be able to move together and with all the things we have put together, we are already making a headway.

What prompted the slash in pilgrimage fare and how do you intend to cope especially with the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on economies?

We must commend the Federal Government of Nigeria because they also supplemented the exchange rate with the dollar; they gave us a reasonable assistance which they have been giving. As a new Executive, I must make sacrifices. I cannot come in as a new person and still go with the old price. I must look for ways to help Nigerians and to encourage Nigerians so that they will be able to travel with ease. I would have given reasons that because of the pandemic the fares should be increased, but the national office must make sacrifices and it is that sacrifice from both ends -the Federal Government and my own office – that we are able to slash the package compared to last year which various states and individuals applauded.

