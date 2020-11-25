Surety: MASSOB carpets AYCF over comment on Abaribe

The leadership of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has described the call by Arewa Youth Consultative Forum that Sen Enyinnaya Abaribe should be held over the surety he signed for Nnamdi Kanu’s bail, insisting that the position of its leader, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, is ethnic oriented.

The group reacted to the statement credited to the leader of Arewa Youths, Alhaji Shettima against Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, that the lawmaker should also be jailed for standing surety for Nnamdi Kanu.

In a statement signed by the MASSOB leader Comrade Uchenna Madu, contended that the case of Kanu is different from the one Sen Ali Ndume signed for Maina Abdulrasheed. “AYCF’s statement against Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe is an expression of a sadistic and tribalistic ethnic group in Nigeria.

The northern youths are always willing tools of destruction in the hands of their leaders. “Senator Abaribe’s stand as surety to Nnamdi Kanu was totally different from the one Senator Ali Ndume stood for Maina Abdulrasheed.

“Maina was a corrupt criminal that shamelessly looted public funds when he was the chairman of the defunct National Pension Task Team. He can never be compared with Nnamdi Kanu of IPOB.” “Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe’s standing as surety for Nnamdi Kanu was a unanimous decision of Ndigbo, it was not a personal venture.”

