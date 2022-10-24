Surety slumps in court, jailed for using fake documents

A surety, Ekene Calistus Winsu, last Friday slumped before Justice Ayokunle Faji of a Federal High Court in Lagos, while listening to the pronouncement of the judge remanding him in prison for allegedly using a fake document as bail bond for his brother.

Winsu had stood surety for his brother, who is currently standing trial for alleged concealment of drug money.

Winsu, who stood surety for his brother, Ogbo Emmanuel Obiora, collapsed while being questioned about the authenticity of the title documents of a landed property he used as surety to secure the bail of his brother from custody.

In admitting ownership of the passport photograph as well as the driving licence attached to the said title document, he confirmed before Justice Faji that he does not own a house in Lagos talkless of having a Certificate of Occupancy.

According to him, “My lord, I don’t have any house in Lagos talkless of having a C of O. This is the first time I am seeing these documents, I don’t know anything about it”.

While also being questioned as to how his driving licence and passport photograph got into the court’s file and attached to the documents as a surety, Winsu explained that the lawyer, Victor Abana, who was handling the matter before his death came to him and requested that he stands as surety for his brother, saying the lawyer collected his driving licence and passport photographs.

Trouble began when it was discovered that the property’s C of O was signed by a military administration during the Nigeria civil war.

Remanding the suspect in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Justice Faji, directed the prosecutor, Abu Ibrahim from the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), to write the office of the Attorney General for in-depth investigation and DPP’s advice.

The judge also ordered the Deputy Chief Registrar (DCR) of the Federal High Court, Lagos, to verify the genuineness of the title documents and send its findings to the Attorney General’s office for his Legal advice. Justice Faji later adjourned the case until November 11, 2022, for the sentencing of the two convicts.

It would be recalled that Ozor Ikenna and Ogbo Emmanuel Obiora were arraigned before the court by the NDLEA over their alleged involvement in concealing the sum of $162,883.740 drug money, “knowing fully well that the said sum, directly or indirectly, represents the proceeds of criminal conduct, to wit: dealing and trafficking in narcotic drugs, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(a) and punishable under Section 17(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended).

