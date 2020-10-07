Surge in fraud attempts highlights need for vigilance

Although official data on the issue is not yet available, many Nigerians clearly noticed an increase in financial fraud attempts during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic lockdown.

With many customers opting for electronic transactions, rather than visiting banks’ physical branches to be subjected to delays and other inconveniences occasioned by the pandemic protocols put in place by the financial institutions, fraudsters saw an opportunity to target many financial products, including current and savings accounts.

In fact, the situation was not peculiar to these parts as a report by Experian and the National Hunter Fraud Prevention Service showed that financial fraud attempts in the UK rose by 33per cent in April as the country entered lockdown.

According to the report, across all financial products, fraud rates increased by a third when compared with previous monthly averages. The largest increase was in fraudulent car and other asset finance applications, which saw a rise of 181per cent , followed by current accounts (35per cent) and then saving accounts (28 per cent).

Fraudulent credit card applications and unsecured loans also increased by 17 per cent and 10 per cent respectively, the report said. In Nigeria, a lot of bank customers reported receiving phone calls and emails from fraudsters who tried to get them to give away sensitive information that would have compromised their accounts.

For instance, a Lagos-based civil servant, Mr. Kingsley Obi, told New Telegraph that he had been receiving more calls than usual from fraudsters since banks introduced COVID-19 protocols in their banking halls.

He said: “He said I have not been inside a banking hall since May this year, but whenever a significant amount hits my account, I start getting phone calls from scammers, who will be asking ‘funny’ questions. Of course, I’m quite familiar with their tricks, so I don’t waste my time responding to them.”

However, while Mr. Obi may not have fallen victim to the scams, New Telegraph gathered that many bank customers were not so lucky and they lost huge sums to the fraudsters.

Commenting on the subject in a chat with New Telegraph, a fraud expert, Mr. Timothy Idemudia, said that the fraudsters could be quite persistent, but that a bank customer can be certain of not falling victim to the scams if he takes some measures to prevent the criminals from having access to his bank account details.

According to him, prompt notice should be given to the bank by the family of a customer, in the event of the death of that customer. He said: “Upon the death of a bank customer; the family of the deceased should notify the bank to enable the immediate freezing of the deceased customer’s account.

This is critical to preventing unauthorised persons from having access to the funds, pending when the funds will be properly discharged by administrators.”

He also advised bank customers to try to avoid sending cash to their financial institutions for deposit through third parties or bank representatives. In addition, he stressed the importance of bank customers ensuring that they always collect and keep evidence of deposit upon cash lodgement in a bank.

Also, he urged bank customers to promptly notify their financial institutions upon loss or theft of sensitive items (like ATM card, sim card – phone that is linked to one’s bank account) and compromise of bank account details.

