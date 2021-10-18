Surge in internet sparks network expansion –NCC

 Commission 97% ready for 5G deployment

Instigated by COVID-19, telecommunications service providers in the country are experiencing a surge in their networks as more Nigerians embrace the internet, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said.

This, the Commission said, had prompted a fresh drive for network capacity expansion across the country. As of August this year, the number of internet subscriptions across fixed, VoIP and mobile networks stood at 140.2 million, while broadband subscriptions across the country were 78.2 million.

The Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, who disclosed this at the annual African Tech Alliance Forum (AfriTech 2021) held in Lagos, noted that following the advent of the pandemic, there had been a change in the dynamics of people’s interaction, especially on the Internet.

According to him, almost every means of communication has become virtual in one way or the other. Danbatta stated that this paradigm shift in communication had led to a significant increase in network connectivity requirements as a result of the unprecedented upsurge in Internet traffic occasioned by the use of a plethora of web applications such as Zoom, Microsoft teams, WebEx, Goto, Webner and so on.

He said this made remote work, virtual meetings, virtual studies and virtual healthcare delivery, among others, the new normal.

According to Danbatta, even though the network infrastructure in Nigeria has demonstrated some capacity to contain the surge in internet traffic, a lot of work is being done by the Commission to boost network capacity, sensitise the public and ensure access to affordable connectivity during the period of the pandemic and beyond.

Due to network traffic demand, the EVC said NCC was working with operators to implement a number of initiatives to ensure network expansion.

These, he said, included an on-going plan to auction spectrum in 3.5 gigahertz (GHz) band to operators for the deployment of 5G network in Nigeria. Speaking on plans to deploy the Fifth Generation (5G)

technology in the country, Danbatta said NCC as the regulator was now 97 per cent ready to begin the implementation of 5G policy.

“Consistent with our mandate as enshrined in the Nigerian Communications Act 2003 (NCA-2003) and other guiding legislations, we have been working to ensure the penetration of broadband services in line with Federal Government’s targets, as contained in Nigerian National Broadband Plan (NNBP), 2020 to 2025. “Already, we are set for the auction of some spectrum slots in 3.5GHz band.

The other day, I was at the National Assembly informed the Senate that we were 95 per cent ready for 5G. Today, as we speak, I am delighted to tell you that we are already at 97 per cent completion,”

Danbatta said. “The committee set up to auction the spectrum has already developed an Information Memorandum (IM), which is already published for inputs and comments from all industry stakeholders. Before this, a 5G deployment plan was developed and we have since secured Federal Government’s approval,” he said.

He said this was in addition to a lot of other initiatives being put in place by the Commission to improve broadband connectivity in Nigeria, adding that the surge in Internet traffic induced by Covid-19 had continued to challenge National Regulatory Authorities (NRAs) and other arms of governments to ensure deployment of adequate resources such as spectrum and other forms of support to increase network resilience and accessibility to telecommunication services.

“Emerging technologies such as 5G, which NCC is driving aggressively in Nigeria, Internet of Things (IoT); Cloud Computing; Quantum Computing Augmented/Virtual Reality, and similar emerging technologies are playing a critical role in improving remote communication over the internet with great user experience.

The NCC is committed to promoting this inevitable change and enhance user experience through effective regulation of the telecoms sector,” the EVC said.

Like this: Like Loading...