Surgery: Osinbajo physically attends FEC six weeks after

About six weeks after surgery on his leg as a result of injury sustained while playing squash, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday attended the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over President Muhammadu Buhari presiding.

Osinbajo, is physically attending the meeting holding at the Council Chambers of the State House in Abuja for the first time since he underwent surgery at an Ikeja Hospital in Lagos on July 16. He was discharged on July25 and has been recuperating at home and attending official functions virtually.

The Vice President was received by ministers and presidential aides, who took turns to welcome him back to the council chambers. Those physically attending the meeting include Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Mongunu (rtd). The Ministers attending physically include Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello; Communications and Digital, Isa Patanmi; HumanitarianDisaster Management and Social DevelopmentAffairs, Sadiya UmarFarouq; Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi and Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.

