Surrender yourself for probe, CSOs tell ex-Ag. NDDC MD

…say Wike frustrating probe

A group, the Civil Society Advocacy Groups for Accountability and Probity (CSAGAP), yesterday urged the former Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Joy Nunieh, to submit herself to the various authorities for investigation of allegations of corruption and insubordination levelled against her, just as it stated that the governor of Rivers State is frustrating NDDC probe.

The CSOs, at a press conference jointly addressed by Messrs Solomon Adodo, Igwe Ude-umanta, Convener and Co-convener of the group, respectively, also said Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State was frustrating the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari to sanitise the NDDC. According to the CSOs, the efforts of President Buhari to reposition the commission to actualize the vision for its establishment had begun to yield fruit but for the efforts of powerful persons who had converted it to their private estate.

The CSOs added: “As the group that keeps watch on Society, the media is aware that since President Muhammadu Buhari vowed to sanitize the Niger-Delta Development Committee (NDDC) last year, it has received support by concerned Nigerians, but has also been under heavy politicization by those who know that their hands are soiled.

“They have taken to the media (social and traditional), organised protests, and sponsored riots all to no avail. “They tried to discredit the wisdom and discretion of Mr. President in taking some administrative decisions such as the setting up of an Interim Management Committee to carry out a thorough forensic audit.

“As we speak today, the probe into the activities of the various previous managements of the NDDC is ongoing and being thoroughly carried out by the IMC. “And it becomes more worrisome when Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, shields her from arrest, claiming that she was being abducted, and that he was protecting a citizen of Rivers State. Gov. Wike has always found reasons to obstruct investigations. “We are sad that Wike who claims to be the defender of Rivers people only extends that defense to those who have been accused of feeding fat on the country or other crimes. “He should desist forthwith. And he should release Dr Joy Nunieh to the Nigeria Police for investigation. “No matter how Gov. Wike tries to sugar-coat the obstruction of a lawful arrest, it has simply betrayed the covert attempt by these people who have diverted the resources of the NDDC to collaborate with the opposition to frustrate the determined effort of Mr. President to clean up the NDDC.

