Sports

Surulere National Stadium: FG, private sector to build 150 new shops

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami Comment(0)

*Complex to wear sporting arena look …as displaced shop owners return

The Federal Government is set to build 150 new shops at the ‘new look’ National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos as part of the ongoing refurbishing process of the edifice. President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to endorse the proposal which is part of the plans to make the complex a befitting sports arena under the new arrangement.

The Ministry of Sports led by Sunday Dare is currently working with the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) to put the stadium in the expected standard. The ICRC is an agency of the Federal Government responsible for the development and implementation of the Public-Private Partnership framework for the provision of infrastructure services.

It was learnt that there will be petrol station, banks and other notable essential services at the complex when it eventually opens very soon to the public It will be recalled that over 100 shops were cleared out by the ministry of sports over a year ago in an effort to sanitize operations at the complex. Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, said it was indeed tough to get all those illegal occupants and structures out of the stadium.

Dare said: “We were strict with only one mandate to clear out the place because our athletes need the facility to train and keep fit. There were various drink joints and other things being done at the stadium which primarily is a sports arena. “It was tough but we have done it. Now, we are bringing back the glory. It will take a gradual step but first we are to bring back new shops and we are working with the ICRC just to ensure we do the right thing. Nigerians will be happy with the progress at the stadium quite soon. “Under two years, we are bringing the stadium back after over 19 years of neglect.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

JUST IN: Dortmund turn down Chelsea’s player-plus-cash Haaland bid

Posted on Author Reporter

  Borussia Dortmund have turned down Chelsea’s opening offer for striker Erling Haaland, according to Sky in Germany. Chelsea offered Dortmund either Tammy Abraham or Callum Hudson-Odoi in part exchange for Haaland, but the Bundesliga side are determined to hold onto the 20-year-old. The club are keen to sign a new striker this summer after […]
Sports

Klopp blasts Man Utd red card story as ‘fake news’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Jurgen Klopp has labelled media reports suggesting he believed Manchester United should have received more red cards against Liverpool at Old Trafford last weekend as “fake news”. The Athletic and Daily Mail said Klopp thought referee Anthony Taylor could have dismissed five players but did not want to further embarrass United, who lost 5-0 on Sunday. Taylor […]
Sports

NWPL: Experts fault NFF over payment of refs’ allowances

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

The Nigeria Football Federation has been blamed for the disruption of the Nigeria WomenFootballLeaguecaused by the Referees’ Appointment Committee of the NFF.   The referee committee had threatened not to appoint officials for the women league because the sitting allowances of its members were not paid a development that did not only cause embarrassment to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica