Surulere National Stadium: Private sector jostles to brand terraces

As renovation works continue at the Surulere National Stadium in Lagos, a shocking revelation has emerged: corporate bodies are already jostling to brand various parts of the terraces at the football arena.

 

The ongoing rehabilitation work is a Public- private sector initiative of the Ministry of Sports with businessman, Kessington Adebutu, in the forefront of putting the stadium back to shape after 19 years of total neglect and deterioration.

 

Biodun Owoborode, Special Adviser on Projects to the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, said there were two top bodies leading the pack as others are still making enquiries to be part of the new look stadium project.

 

Owoborode said: “National Stadium Surulere means so much to many people and we are so surprised that companies and private individuals are asking us how they could come in.

 

We still have various areas to tidy up and can accommodate private sector in sections areas. “We are happy with the interest being shown and it is generally exciting that people are ready to partner with the Federal Government to bring the stadium back to its full glory.

 

We are in advanced talks with one of them while many others are still making enquiries on the available opportunities to brand the terraces.”

 

It will be recalled that the Federal Government is set to build 150 new shops at the ‘new look’ National Stadium in Surulere as part of the ongoing refurbishing process. President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to endorse the proposal which is part of the plans to make the complex a befitting sports arena in under the new arrangement.

 

The Ministry of Sports is working with the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) to put the stadium in the expected standard. The ICRC is an agency of the Federal Government responsible for the development and implementation of the Public-Private Partnership framework for the provision of infrastructure services.

 

