Surulere National Stadium will be functional before May 29 – Dare

The Federal Ministry of Sports and Youth Development, has reiterated its commitment to make the National Stadium, in Surulere, Lagos functional, before the tenure of this administration, elapses, on May 29th. The Minister, Sunday Dare who is championing the renovation work of the once abandoned national edifice, stated this while addressing the media in Lagos after a scheduled inspection of the ongoing renovation work of the Stadium Dare said the engineer overseeing the renovation of the stadium, built in 1972s, has assured him that every stone possible, is being upturned.

with a view to ensuring that the project is completed, on schedule. According to him, work has now shifted to the laying of brand new tracks, digital score board and the finishing of the turf, of the Main bowl and practice pitches. Using the adopt a facility concept of the minister has yielded results, with projects like MKO Abiola National Stadium Abuja, Daura Mini-Stadium benefitting already.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...