Surveillance Contract: Don’t provoke crisis in Niger Delta, PANDEF warns Northern youths

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has warned northern youth groups not to engage in unnecessary and misguided utterances or embark on actions that could provoke crisis in the Niger Delta region. The warning followed reports that some northern youths, under the aegis of the Amalgamated Arewa Youth Groups, staged a protest at the headquarters of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited in Abuja, demanding the termination of a pipeline surveillance contract awarded to a son of the Niger Delta region, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo.

In a statement issued yesterday and signed by the National Publicity Secretary of PANDEF, Ken Robinson, the group cautioned that the reported threat by the so-called Amalgamated Arewa Youth Groups to paralyse activities at NNPC headquarters, if the said contract awarded to Government Ekpemupolo was not revoked is not only absurd and delusional but capable of sparking severe consequences in the Niger Delta region. The statement read in parts: “We are sending a serious warning to those misguided Arewa youths and their sponsors. Let it be known to them that the Niger Delta people will not tolerate such absurdity.

“Tompolo, and indeed any other capable Son or Daughter of the Niger Delta, for that matter, has the right to be awarded any contract by, any agency or company, of the Federal Government, more so the NNPC Limited, whose core operations are carried out mainly in the Niger Delta region.”

