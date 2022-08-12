Business

Survey: 12 states owe workers’ salaries

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

No fewer than 12 states in Nigeria owed workers at least one month’s salary as of July 28, 2022, a BudgIT nationwide survey has shown. The civic-tech organisation, in a statement yesterday, said it conducted the “empirical survey to spotlight and identify state governments that have consistently failed to meet the essential requirement of governance and employee compensation, thereby subjecting their workers to unpaid labour and harsh living conditions.”

According to the statement, while the findings from the survey favoured states that are not in arrears, states such as Abia, Adamawa, Ebonyi, Ondo and Taraba “owe three years or less in payments.” Specifically, it stated that “Abia State currently owes its state tertiary institution workers six months’ salary, while Ebonyi has not paid its pensioners in the last six months. “Secretariat workers in Taraba complained of irregular salary payments for up to six months, while lecturers at state tertiary institutions and midwives in the state-owned hospital in Ondo State have not been paid a dime in the last four months.” The statement reported an anonymous secondary school health institution worker in Abia as saying that the state government had not paid salaries in the last 10 months, adding that the payment made to him in 2021 was his basic salary, which did not include other allowances.

Commenting on the survey’s findings, Budg- IT’s Head of Research and Policy Advisory, Iniobong Usen, noted that civil servants’ remuneration, whether at the state or federal level – as and when due – was a necessary part of the employer/employee relationship as it is critical to the smooth working of the government. He explained that this was not only because the survival and livelihood of civil servants depended on timely salary payment but also because, according to him, “the government’s refusal to pay smacks of the disregard for the legal obligation to pay. “Nigerian civil servants are unfortunately no strangers to delays and gaps in monthly salary payments.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

African carriers load factor contracts 76.7%

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said recovery in air passenger volumes stalled towards the end of the year, adding that industry-wide revenue passenger-kilometres (RPKs) fell by -70.3 per cent year-on-year in November – the same contraction as in the previous month. According to the statistics compiled by IATA Economics using direct airline reporting complemented […]
Business

Lawmakers pledge support for unemployed laboratory scientists

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has pledged to address the unemployment and training challenges of the state chapter of the Young Medical Laboratory Scientists Forum of Nigeria. Mr Usman Labaran-Shafa, Chairman, House Committee on Health gave the assurance while playing host to the officials of the association in Lafia. Labaran-Shafa, representing Toto/Gadabuke constituency, said […]
Business

Ex-Diamond Bank Chairman dies

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Chairman of Diamond Bank Board of Directors Seyi Bickersteth is dead, according to a report by Nairametrics. The online medium, quoting multiple sources, said Bickersteth was found dead in his Ikoyi apartment, even though the cause of his death is yet to be determined. The deceased resigned from the now defunct bank in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica