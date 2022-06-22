Survey: 60% CEOs expect recession by 2023

Majority of Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and other Csuite leaders across the globe believe their geographic region will enter a recession by the end of 2023, according to a survey from the Conference Board released at the weekend. The business research firm found that 60 per cent of CEOs expect the economy to contract in their primary area of operations in the next 12 to 18 months. Some 15 per cent of CEOs say they believe their region has already entered recession. This increasingly pessimistic sentiment among business leaders regarding the economic outlook comes as central banks around the world lay out aggressive plans to raise interest rates in a bid to quell multi-decade highs in inflation. In the U.S., the Federal Reserve, last Wednesday, raised interest rates by 0.75 per cent, its largest increase since 1994.

The central bank’s largerthan- expected rate increase prompted a wave of downwardly revised forecasts on Wall Street. Economists at Bank of America Global Research slashed their U.S. growth forecast last week and the firm now sees a 40 per cent chance of recession next year. Many U.S. CEOs have already indicated they were bracing for an economic slowdown even before the Fed’s latest move. In recent weeks, top business leaders, including JPMorgan CEO, Jamie Dimon and Tesla chief, Elon Musk, have expressed concerns about the economic outlook — and even taken measures to prepare for what they’ve warned are challenging times ahead. Earlier in June, Musk said he had a “super bad feeling” about the economy, revealing a plan to trim about 10 per cent of jobs at the electricvehicle maker and “pause all hiring worldwide.” Musk’s warning came the same week Dimon spurred a wave of recession chatter, telling attendees at a business conference that an economic “hurricane” was underway.

“You’d better brace yourself,” Dimon told an audience of analysts and investors. JPMorgan is bracing ourselves and we’re going to be very conservative with our balance sheet.” Like Tesla, other companies have also signaled that their outlooks are grim by revising hiring plans or laying off workers. Still, even as many leaders sound the alarm, some maintain a more tempered view on the economy. Morgan Stanley’s CEO, James Gorman, at a recent conference, suggested he thinks a recession is on the table, but not inevitable, pointing to bright spots in the current environment: strong corporate balance sheets, solid consumer spending, and a tight labor market. “It’s possible we will go into a recession obviously. There are 50-50 odds now,” Gorman said at an investor panel, last week.

