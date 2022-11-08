News

Survey: Air Peace, Ibom Air control 51.25% Nigerian domestic market

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

In a far-reaching survey conducted by Phillips Consulting Limited (PCL), Air Peace and Ibom Air have been adjudged the most preferred airlines in Nigeria.

 

According to the survey, Air Peace (31.67%) and Ibom Air (19.58%) jointly control half of the domestic passenger market share. Surprisingly, 16.24 per cent of passengers do not prefer any airline. Arik ranks as the third most preferred airline by passengers.

The consistency of Green Africa at bottom of the most preferred and least preferred airlines was attributed to its new entrant and brand awareness among respondents.

Ironically, almost half of the respondents (47%) identified Air Peace, Arik Air, and Aero Contractors as their least desired airlines. Forty-one per cent selected Dana, Azman, Overland, United Nigeria, Max Air, Ibom, and Green Africa as their least preferred airlines.

These results, according to PCL, appear to contradict the results of the most preferred airlines. According to the majority of respondents, Air Peace is their least preferred airline because of the carrier’s poor communication of information and high pricing and rated as the most expensive domestic airline to travel.

The poor communication issue connects the dots in the clash between the Emir of Kano and Air Peace in February. Thirty-six per cent of respondents that chose Dana as their least preferred airline are wary of the airline’s poor communication of information and low safety standards citing the damning NCAA’s report on the airline.

The carrier is expected to  resume flight services on November 9th, 2022 after its comprehensive audit by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). Aero, Max Air, Arik, and Ibom Air also received flak for poor communication of information.

United Nigeria Airlines and Azman were picked by respondents as the least preferred airlines for their poor record of timeliness and poor communication of information. The survey shows that more than half (56%) of the respondents selected the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, as their most frequent point of departure.

The Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja, is chosen by more than a quarter (30%) of respondents, whereas just four per cent of respondents utilise the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano. Moreover, just 10 per cent  of respondents utilise the Eastern region-based airports (Calabar, Enugu, and Port- Harcourt airports).

On a positive note, over half of the passengers are satisfied with the availability of baggage trolleys and the ease of crowd control at the airports.

However, most passengers experience difficulties with ground transportation, shuttle services, and parking facilities at various airports in Nigeria. Also, travelers with physical disabilities or health conditions are considerably more likely to have difficulties in navigating airports and flying

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS: Expect spikes in COVID-19 infections, PTF tells Nigerians

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Ooni, Obasanjo appeal for cessation of protests Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha says the country’s health systems may be overwhelmed if there’s a significant rise in COVID-19 infections as a result of the #EndSARS protests. Mustapha said this during the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 briefing in Abuja […]
News

Alao-Akala died peacefully in his Ogbomoso home –Family

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Against some insinuations that he slumped in the toilet and blood flowed through his mouth before he died, the family of the former governor of Oyo State, Chief Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala, has declared that their patriarch died peacefully. The clarification was contained in a statement by the first son of the late All Progressives Congress […]
News Top Stories

I WASN’T ‘HAPPY’ CONGRATULATING OBASEKI –BUHARI

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye and Johnchuks Onuanyim

Going back to APC will dent my integrity –Edo gov President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed he was not happy to congratulate Governor Godwin Obaseki over his recent governorship election victory in Edo State because he defeated his party’s candidate, just as the newly re-elected governor vowed never to return to the All Progressives Congress (APC). […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica