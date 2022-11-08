Survey: Air Peace, Ibom Air control 51.25% Nigerian domestic market

In a far-reaching survey conducted by Phillips Consulting Limited (PCL), Air Peace and Ibom Air have been adjudged the most preferred airlines in Nigeria.

According to the survey, Air Peace (31.67%) and Ibom Air (19.58%) jointly control half of the domestic passenger market share. Surprisingly, 16.24 per cent of passengers do not prefer any airline. Arik ranks as the third most preferred airline by passengers.

The consistency of Green Africa at bottom of the most preferred and least preferred airlines was attributed to its new entrant and brand awareness among respondents.

Ironically, almost half of the respondents (47%) identified Air Peace, Arik Air, and Aero Contractors as their least desired airlines. Forty-one per cent selected Dana, Azman, Overland, United Nigeria, Max Air, Ibom, and Green Africa as their least preferred airlines.

These results, according to PCL, appear to contradict the results of the most preferred airlines. According to the majority of respondents, Air Peace is their least preferred airline because of the carrier’s poor communication of information and high pricing and rated as the most expensive domestic airline to travel.

The poor communication issue connects the dots in the clash between the Emir of Kano and Air Peace in February. Thirty-six per cent of respondents that chose Dana as their least preferred airline are wary of the airline’s poor communication of information and low safety standards citing the damning NCAA’s report on the airline.

The carrier is expected to resume flight services on November 9th, 2022 after its comprehensive audit by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). Aero, Max Air, Arik, and Ibom Air also received flak for poor communication of information.

United Nigeria Airlines and Azman were picked by respondents as the least preferred airlines for their poor record of timeliness and poor communication of information. The survey shows that more than half (56%) of the respondents selected the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, as their most frequent point of departure.

The Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja, is chosen by more than a quarter (30%) of respondents, whereas just four per cent of respondents utilise the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano. Moreover, just 10 per cent of respondents utilise the Eastern region-based airports (Calabar, Enugu, and Port- Harcourt airports).

On a positive note, over half of the passengers are satisfied with the availability of baggage trolleys and the ease of crowd control at the airports.

However, most passengers experience difficulties with ground transportation, shuttle services, and parking facilities at various airports in Nigeria. Also, travelers with physical disabilities or health conditions are considerably more likely to have difficulties in navigating airports and flying

