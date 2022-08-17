Survey: Banks’ cross-border claims rose by $1.4trn in Q1’22

The resurgence of inflation, the war in Ukraine and the lockdown in China raised further challenges to the world economy in the first quarter of 2022, leading to banks’ global crossborder claims, surging by $1.4 trillion during the first three months of this year(Q1’22), according to the bank for International Settlements (BIS’) Locational Banking Statistics (LBS). The data shows that the expansion was the third largest on record, pushing the stock of cross-border claims to $35.9 trillion at end-March 2022 (up four per cent from a year earlier).

An analysis of the data indicates that banks’ crossborder claims on Emerging Market and Developing Economies (EMDEs) changed little overall over Q1’22, as a drop in claims on China offset an increase vis-à-vis other EMDEs. The data further shows that banks’ exposures to counterparties in Russia and Ukraine declined significantly. Also, growth in foreign currency credit (loans and bonds) to non-bank borrowers slowed in dollars but expanded in euros while foreign currency credit to EMDEs remained resilient. Commenting on the survey, BIS in a press release, stated: “Against the backdrop of rising interest rates and geopolitical tensions, partial data on issuance of syndicated loans and bonds foreshadow weaker growth in credit to EMDEs in Q2’22. “The Q1 expansion was uneven across regions and currencies.

Most of the $1.4 trillion surge went to borrowers in advanced economies (AEs) ($1.3 trillion), with interbank claims ($903 billion) driving this expansion, followed by credit to non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs). Claims denominated in several major currencies went up in Q1’22, with those denominated in euros growing the most. “Five countries – the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, the United States and France – together attracted 70 per cent of the increase in cross-border claims. Claims on offshore financial centres (OFCs) also rose by $74 billion, while those on all EMDEs combined fell slightly, by $3 billion.”

