Survey identifies fraud as card users’ biggest fear

Fraud remains top of mind for credit/debit card users, as 83per sent of respondents in a Brightwell survey said fraud and security were extremely important when selecting a new card, according to a press release. Customers viewed credit cards at the most secure, at 41 per cent, ranking them as highly secure compared to 32 per cent with prepaid cards and 31 per cent with debit cards.

The survey also found younger generations are more likely to report card fraud with 36 per cent of Gen Z and 38 per cent of millennials reporting they experienced fraud compared to 22 per cent of baby boomers. “Younger generations are more aware of fraud and more likely to blame card issuers, banks, and digital wallet providers,” Larry Hipp, CEO of Brightwell, said in the release.

“Businesses that are vocal about fraud protection and take real steps to protect their customers against it will have an advantage in attracting younger consumers — but many businesses have yet to invest in new technologies and practices to detect and prevent card fraud, particularly when it comes to prepaid card programs,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...