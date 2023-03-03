News

Survey: Nigeria’s oil supply hit 1.44 mbpd in February

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

Nigeria’s crude oil supply to the global oil market rose to 1.44 million barrels per day in February, according to a Bloomberg survey.

The country’s oil supply in January 2023, was 1.336mbpd, according to the report of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries’ Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) for January.

The survey, which was released yesterday, also explained that Nigeria accounted for two-thirds of the increase in the supplies by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). It added that the oil cartel increased supplies by 120,000 barrels a day to 29.24 million a day, as its output reached a one-year high.

The survey is based on ship-tracking data, information from officials and estimates from consultants including Kpler Ltd., Rapidan Energy Group, and Rystad Energy.

Bloomberg said: “The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries boosted supplies by 120,000 barrels a day to 29.24 million a day, with the West African nation accounting for two-thirds of the increase as its output reached a oneyear high, according to a Bloomberg survey.” “Nigeria has revived production from record lows this year after the

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023 presidency: Why Bello is APC’s best bet, by Campaign Organisation

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, a leading presidential aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, possesses all the attributes that can retain the presidency for the ruling All Progressives Congress in 2023, the Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organisation has said. While noting that, of the pool of presidential aspirants, Bello was the […]
News

2,000 Abia women get FG’s rural cash grant

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

No fewer than 2,000 rural women in Abia State have benefited from the federal government’s cash grant for rural women with each receiving N20, 000 cash grant in a ceremony in Umuahia.     In his speech at the event, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu explained that the programme was part of federal government’s numerous empowerment initiatives […]
News

HOSTCOM charges youths on training programme

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The leadership of Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSTCOM) has advised youths of the region to be focused and serious minded as they conclude plans on a training programmed billed for next month geared at transforming the youths. The Nigeria content development and monitoring board is billed to train 1, 000 youths […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica