Survey: Nigeria’s oil supply hit 1.44 mbpd in February

Nigeria’s crude oil supply to the global oil market rose to 1.44 million barrels per day in February, according to a Bloomberg survey.

The country’s oil supply in January 2023, was 1.336mbpd, according to the report of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries’ Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) for January.

The survey, which was released yesterday, also explained that Nigeria accounted for two-thirds of the increase in the supplies by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). It added that the oil cartel increased supplies by 120,000 barrels a day to 29.24 million a day, as its output reached a one-year high.

The survey is based on ship-tracking data, information from officials and estimates from consultants including Kpler Ltd., Rapidan Energy Group, and Rystad Energy.

Bloomberg said: “The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries boosted supplies by 120,000 barrels a day to 29.24 million a day, with the West African nation accounting for two-thirds of the increase as its output reached a oneyear high, according to a Bloomberg survey.” “Nigeria has revived production from record lows this year after the

