Survey: Nigeria’s oil supply hit 1.44 mbpd in February

Nigeria’s crude oil supply to the global oil market rose to 1.44 million barrels per day in February, according to a Bloomberg survey.

The country’s oil supply in January 2023, was 1.336mbpd, according to the report of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries’ Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) for January.

The survey, which was released yesterday, also explained that Nigeria accounted for two-thirds of the increase in the supplies by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). It added that the oil cartel increased supplies by 120,000 barrels a day to 29.24 million a day, as its output reached a one-year high. The survey is based on ship-tracking data, information from officials and estimates from consultants including Kpler Ltd., Rapidan Energy Group, and Rystad Energy.

Bloomberg said: “The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries boosted supplies by 120,000 barrels a day to 29.24 million a day, with the West African nation accounting for two-thirds of the increase as its output reached a oneyear high, according to a Bloomberg survey.”

“Nigeria has revived production from record lows this year after the  government reached a deal with security companies linked to Government Ekpemupolo, a onetime warlord in the oil-producing Niger River delta region. It pumped 1.44 million barrels a day in February, the survey showed.

“Other OPEC members largely held output steady, as the group adhered to quotas fixed late last year to keep global crude markets in balance amid a fragile recovery in demand. Group leader Saudi Arabia has pledged that the targets will remain in place until the end of 2023.

“Oil consumption is projected to climb and boost prices later this year as China’s economic reopening from anti-Covid lockdowns gathers pace. “Yet concern over tightening US monetary policy and the threat of recession is weighing on the market for the time being, instilling a sense of caution in Riyadh and its partners.”

