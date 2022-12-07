Survey Practice: Lagos Surveyor-General faces contempt suit

The Surveyor-General of Lagos State is currently facing a contempt suit over his alleged failure to obey the judgment of the court, which nullified Section 5 of the Survey Law of Lagos State, among other orders.

The contempt action was initiated before Justice Daniel Osiagor of a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, by some surveyors in the state who insisted that unless the contemnor obeys the order of the court in Suit No: FHC/L/CS/1789/2020, he will be guilty of contempt of court and will be liable to be committed to prison.

The angry surveyors are Adaranijo Ibikunle Ganiyu Rafiu, Aluko Kikelomo Sikirat (Mrs.), Adedeji Olarewaju, Adams Benjamin Olugbenga, Mekuleyi Oluseyi Samuel, Aliu Samuel, and Fashina Adedapo.

In a Notice of Consequences of Disobedience to Order of Court, brought under Section 72 of the Sheriff and Civil Process Act 2002, and Order IX, Rule 13 of the Judgment Enforcement Rules filed by their lawyer, Mr. Osaretin Ogbebor, the applicants contended that the orders of the court which were disobeyed were delivered on August 2, 2022, by the same judge.

