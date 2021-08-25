Survey shows Nigerians have no trust in government

A civil society organisation, Human Rights Advancement, Development and Advocacy Centre (HURIDAC) has said that findings from its research survey showed that most Nigerians have no confidence in the government. The organisation said that findings from its survey of Nigerians’ view on anti-corruption towards 2023 and efforts of the government on integrity, indicated that most citizens were disenchanted with the happenings in the country and do not believe in the anti-corruption campaign of the government.

Speaking on findings from the survey, the group’s Executive Director, Mr Ayodele Ameen, who was represented by Mr Kingsley Adiele, appreciated the researchers for the painstaking and risky exercise they embarked upon and the results turned in, which showed a 98 per cent success rate of completed and returned questionnaires.

According to him, the research which was conducted within six days spanning five local government council areas of Lagos State, notably Kosofe, Ikorodu, Mushin, Ajeromi Ifelodun and Alimosho, commenced on August 16 and ended on August 23, after which the researchers turned in their results. He added that the views of about 450 Nigerians were randomly sampled using the instrument of questionnaires, which were distributed to respondents within the five local government councils of the state.

