Survey shows support for Nigeria’s Finance Act 2020 –PwC

A new survey by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC Nigeria) has showed an overwhelming public support for Nigeria’s Finance Act 2020. The survey indicated that majority of respondents were most excited about the reduction of minimum tax from 0.5 percent to 0.25 per cent of turnover in the new act. Sharing insights on how the Finance Act 2020, and other significant changes that have been made to existing laws at an executive roundtable on the Finance Act 2020 and Economic Outlook for 2021 on Monday February 1, Taiwo Oyedele, Fiscal Policy Partner and West Africa Tax Leader PwC Nigeria, said there were no easy choices or a silver bullet given the limited fiscal space for incentives and to deliver on counter-cyclical measures.

He commended the policy direction of the government not to introduce new taxes or increase the rate of existing taxes. While commending the government for the reduction in minimum tax rate, he advocated for a permanent removal of the tax which often tax companies that are vulnerable especially when they are loss making. Providing the results of the survey conducted by PwC, Oyedele revealed that respondents were also asked to indicate which changes in the Act they did not agree with. Over half (59.7%) said they did not agree with the idea of transferring unclaimed dividends and dormant account balances to a Trust Fund.

31.2 per cent do not agree with the plan to introduce excise duty on telecommunications services followed closely by 30.3 per cent, who do not agree with the deployment of technology by FIRS to plug into taxpayers systems.

“Respondents were also asked to indicate which three initiatives they would support the government, to fund the budget deficit and cater for the various tax reliefs. 67.8 per cent voted for the use of technology to catch tax evaders and aggressive tax avoiders.

This appears to be in contrast with the small but significant percentage of respondents who do not want technology deployed into taxpayers systems. 62.2 per cent of respondents will support public procurement efficiency and fiscal responsibility by ministries, departments and agencies of government while 46.3 per cent of respondents said they would support the taxation of foreign companies under the significant economic presence and new VAT rules.

