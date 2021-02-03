Business

Survey shows support for Nigeria’s Finance Act 2020 –PwC

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

A new survey by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC Nigeria) has showed an overwhelming public support for Nigeria’s Finance Act 2020. The survey indicated that majority of respondents were most excited about the reduction of minimum tax from 0.5 percent to 0.25 per cent of turnover in the new act. Sharing insights on how the Finance Act 2020, and other significant changes that have been made to existing laws at an executive roundtable on the Finance Act 2020 and Economic Outlook for 2021 on Monday February 1, Taiwo Oyedele, Fiscal Policy Partner and West Africa Tax Leader PwC Nigeria, said there were no easy choices or a silver bullet given the limited fiscal space for incentives and to deliver on counter-cyclical measures.

He commended the policy direction of the government not to introduce new taxes or increase the rate of existing taxes. While commending the government for the reduction in minimum tax rate, he advocated for a permanent removal of the tax which often tax companies that are vulnerable especially when they are loss making. Providing the results of the survey conducted by PwC, Oyedele revealed that respondents were also asked to indicate which changes in the Act they did not agree with. Over half (59.7%) said they did not agree with the idea of transferring unclaimed dividends and dormant account balances to a Trust Fund.

31.2 per cent do not agree with the plan to introduce excise duty on telecommunications services followed closely by 30.3 per cent, who do not agree with the deployment of technology by FIRS to plug into taxpayers systems.

“Respondents were also asked to indicate which three initiatives they would support the government, to fund the budget deficit and cater for the various tax reliefs. 67.8 per cent voted for the use of technology to catch tax evaders and aggressive tax avoiders.

This appears to be in contrast with the small but significant percentage of respondents who do not want technology deployed into taxpayers systems. 62.2 per cent of respondents will support public procurement efficiency and fiscal responsibility by ministries, departments and agencies of government while 46.3 per cent of respondents said they would support the taxation of foreign companies under the significant economic presence and new VAT rules.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Ex-NIA boss: How we battled unfavourable tax law

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

BURDEN Insurance companies experienced excruciating financial burden under the repealed law     F ollowing his successful tenure at the Nigerian Insurers Association, the immediate past Chairman, Mr. Tope Smart, has revealed the battle the association went through in ensuring that the unfavourable tax law, which held the insurance sector down for long was amended. […]
Business

Compliance: PenCom clears 18,607 firms for govt contracts

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

BOOST Growth in number of account holders has been attributed to a number of factors including increase in the level of compliance by the private sector Following their failure to meet stipulated requirements for clearance certificates to enable them bid for Federal Government contracts, the National Pension Commission (PenCom) rejected applications from 691 organisations. According […]
Business

Curfew takes toll on air travel, as airlines suspend flights to Lagos

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

*BA to operate; Delta, AWA, Arik, Kenya, shelve flights The curfew imposed by the Lagos State government has begun to take a toll on air travel as international airlines have suspended flights into Lagos and Abuja because of unrest in many parts of the country.   This is coming as Nigeria’s flag carrier airline, Arik […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica